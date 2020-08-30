La trompada electoral de Trump (Spanish and English)

La elección del tres de noviembre, será la más importante de la historia de los Estados Unidos, clamaba en su discurso del jueves 27 de agosto, al final de la Convención del Partido Republicano, el Presidente Donald J. Trump

Nunca antes, se había apelado al tuétano del patriotismo, con tanta vehemencia y convicción, en un acto político, lleno de esa exaltación emotiva, a la que sólo se recurre para conmover el alma, frente al peligro inminente de la fatalidad.

No se trataba del grito de guerra para enfrentar al enemigo extranjero y lejano, propio de las proclamas que buscan fortalecer el espíritu de cuerpo de la nación, para combatir en el campo de batalla al enemigo.

Se percibía más como un acto de contrición y de catarsis, para recobrar el aliento y el vigor que reclama un cuerpo social infestado por la enfermedad enquistada en su propio organismo, que se desarrolló en silencio con la virulencia de un tumor maligno localizado en el corazón del gigante más poderoso de la tierra.

Y en los discursos evocaron a Troya, aquel relato contenido en los poemas de Homero, difundidos a través del tiempo, que nos enseñan como una estrategia bien concebida, logra destruir los muros de cualquier potencia, llevarla a la crisis y lo más grave, hundirla en la derrota.

Los troyanos permitieron que los soldados enemigos, encubiertos en un aparente obsequio de despedida, ofrecido por las tropas que se retiraban, aparecieran de repente, en la panza del descomunal caballo de madera, envenenando el festejo y aniquilando al confiado anfitrión.

Los Estados Unidos de América, se enfrentan hoy, a soldados disfrazados de migrantes, suplantando a quienes, en busca del sueño americano, arriesgaron sus vidas con auténtico espíritu emprendedor, buscando en tierra extraña, la felicidad negada en sus propias naciones.

Los vengadores, por el contrario, luchando por destruir la fortaleza del imperio desde adentro: Minando su cultura, su moral y los valores íntimos de la nación símbolo del sistema capitalista, para transformar el prometido sueño americano, en una auténtica pesadilla tercermundista.

Barricadas, vandalismo, saqueos, y crímenes de todo tipo, avanzando en territorio estadunidense.

Pandillas encendidas de odio, virtuales guerrillas urbanas, reclamando supuestos derechos que les son desconocidos en su tierra, en el país que fue construido como baluarte del imperio de la ley y el Estado de Derecho.

El presidente republicano Abraham Lincoln, sitiado en su majestuoso monumento, por el afán de los gamberros contratados para destruirlo, con la peregrina idea de borrarlo de la historia destruyendo su efigie.

Y, en el absurdo de la conspiración grotesca y deliberada, todo ese conflicto provocado, según versión de los vengadores, por los descendientes de quienes fueron liberados de la esclavitud por el ilustre estadista.

Marx y Engels levantando el manifiesto comunista de 1848 incitando a la rebelión de los obreros del mundo, para establecer la dictadura del proletariado, frente Washington y Jefferson enarbolando la Constitución de 1776 en nombre de la Libertad y la Democracia.

La venganza de la Unión de Repúblicas Socialistas Soviéticas (URSS), qué de héroes en la segunda Guerra Mundial junto a los Estados Unidos de América, como aliados durante el conflicto, pasaron a ser villanos, en la Guerra Fría en la disputa de las dos potencias, por el control del mundo.

Hoy, en la capital del Imperio, en su simbólica Casa Blanca, el presidente Trump recorrió todas las habitaciones para convocar a sus antiguos próceres e inquilinos, por estar amenazada mortalmente por un caballo de Troya de viejos vengadores.

El Socialismo, una ideología marginal para los estadunidenses, después de la caída del muro de Berlín en 1989, en silencio y en asociación impensable con el capital mercantilista de los financistas del mundo, resucitados unos y fortalecidos los otros, proclamaron el Globalismo Económico y El Gobierno Universal, como la única alternativa para que el capital totalitario pueda convivir, en concubinato criminal, con el gobierno totalitario. ¡Enemigos ambos de la democracia y la libertad!

Esa es la definición del futuro del mundo conocido hasta nuestros días.

Trofeo del que triunfe en las elecciones del imperio el próximo 3 de noviembre.

En Guatemala entre tanto, perdidos en el espacio, y entretenidos con la corrupción, nos declaramos incapaces de definir siquiera, el futuro del próximo año.

Desorientados, acobardados y sometidos a una parodia de dictadura bananera, miramos a Washington sin ton ni son.

Preocupados por el destino de Messi, el de Guatemala nos importa el pito de un árbitro.

Con vocación de esclavos irredentos, haremos cola para que nos marque el que gane, y así poder reclamar que pertenecemos a su rebaño.

¡Aunque viéndolo bien no sé porque me incluyo!

Aun sabiendo que estamos llenos de caballos de Troya con apariencia de mulas, no pierdo la esperanza de que mucho antes del 3 de noviembre, encontremos el camino, y decidamos andarlo, aunque nos presten zapatos o nos despedacemos los pies.

Libre expresión de pensamiento.

Read english version:

The trump Electoral Trump

The election of November 3, will be the most important in the history of the United States, claimed in his speech on Thursday, August 27, at the end of the Republican Party Convention, President Donald J. Trump

Never before has the marrow of patriotism been appealed to, with such vehemence and conviction, in a political act, full of that emotional exaltation, which is only used to move the soul, in the face of the imminent danger of doom.

It was not the battle cry to confront the foreign and distant enemy, typical of the proclamations that seek to strengthen the esprit de corps of the nation, to fight the enemy on the battlefield.

It was perceived more as an act of contrition and catharsis, to regain the breath and vigor demanded by a social body infested by the disease entrenched in its own organism, which developed in silence with the virulence of a malignant tumor located in the heart. of the mightiest giant on earth.

And in their speeches they evoked Troy, that story contained in Homer’s poems, spread over time, that teach us how a well-conceived strategy manages to destroy the walls of any power, lead it to crisis and, most seriously, sink it in defeat.

The Trojans allowed enemy soldiers, cloaked in an apparent parting gift offered by the retreating troops, to appear suddenly, in the belly of the massive wooden horse, poisoning the feast and annihilating the unsuspecting host.

The United States of America is facing today, soldiers disguised as migrants, supplanting those who, in search of the American dream, risked their lives with an authentic entrepreneurial spirit, searching in a strange land, the happiness denied in their own nations.

The avengers, on the contrary, fighting to destroy the empire’s strength from within: undermining its culture, its morals and the intimate values ​​of the nation, symbol of the capitalist system, to transform the promised American dream, into a true third world nightmare.

Barricades, vandalism, looting, and crimes of all kinds, advancing on US territory.

Gangs fired with hatred, virtual urban guerrillas, claiming supposed rights that are unknown to them in their land, in the country that was built as a bulwark of the rule of law and the rule of law.

Republican President Abraham Lincoln, besieged in his majestic monument, by the desire of the thugs hired to destroy it, with the strange idea of erasing it from history by destroying its effigy.

And, in the absurdity of the grotesque and deliberate conspiracy, all that conflict provoked, according to the Avengers’ version, by the descendants of those who were freed from slavery by the illustrious statesman.

Marx and Engels raising the communist manifesto of 1848 inciting the rebellion of the workers of the world, to establish the dictatorship of the proletariat, against Washington and Jefferson raising the Constitution of 1776 in the name of Freedom and Democracy.

The revenge of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), what heroes in the Second World War together with the United States of America, as allies during the conflict, became villains, in the Cold War in the dispute of the two powers, for control of the world.

Today, in the capital of the Empire, in his symbolic White House, President Trump toured all the rooms to summon his former heroes and tenants, for being mortally threatened by a Trojan horse of old avengers.

Socialism, a marginal ideology for Americans, after the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, silently and in unthinkable association with the mercantilist capital of the world’s financiers, resurrected some and strengthened the others, proclaimed Economic Globalism and The Universal Government, as the only alternative for totalitarian capital to coexist, in criminal concubinage, with the totalitarian government. Enemies both of democracy and freedom!

That is the definition of the future of the known world to this day.

Trophy of the one who triumphs in the elections of the empire on November 3.

In Guatemala meanwhile, lost in space, and entertained by corruption, we declare ourselves unable to even define the future of next year.

Disoriented, cowed and subjected to a parody of the banana dictatorship, we look at Washington without rhyme or reason.

Concerned about Messi’s fate, Guatemala’s we care about the whistle of a referee.

With the vocation of unredeemed slaves, we will queue for the winner to mark us, and thus be able to claim that we belong to his flock.

Although seeing it well I don’t know why I include myself!

Even knowing that we are full of Trojan horses with the appearance of mules, I do not lose hope that long before November 3, we will find the way, and decide to walk it, even if they lend us shoes or tear our feet to pieces.

