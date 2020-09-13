¿Será golpista la mula demócrata? (Spanish and English)

Mirilla Indiscreta

¿Saben porque no se dan Golpes de Estado en los Estados Unidos de América?… se instaló en la jerga política latinoamericana la pecaminosa interrogante con matices de chiste.

La filosa ironía que entrañaba aquella interrogante, no estaba en la pregunta, si no en la respuesta, ajustándose a una constante histórica… y concluía… “Porqué en los Estados Unidos no hay embajada americana”.

Nunca hice el esfuerzo de buscar su origen, pero un análisis retrospectivo de la verdad que entraña, hizo que me sobresaltara la preocupación que existe, en la propia nación del norte, que su contienda electoral concluya en un Golpe de Estado.

Los demócratas, lo atribuirían a Trump. La violencia callejera evidencia que forma parte de una maniobra política de los propios dirigentes demócratas, frente a la posibilidad, de que el actual mandatario, triunfe en el controvertido proceso electoral.

Frente a la violencia creciente y se establezca un escenario de guerra civil, la apelación a las fuerzas armadas para restablecer el orden, aún en los Estados Unidos, luciría cuerdo.

La globalización totalitaria en lo político y también totalitaria y mercantilista en lo económico frente a la Democracia y la República, jugándose el futuro de la humanidad.

Los capitales más poderosos de la tierra, corporeizados, reunieron los recursos más impresionantes que registra la historia, para la dominación del mundo… listos para el asalto final el 3 de noviembre.

Y considerando, la derrota demócrata, consecuencia de su prédica populista y anarquizante, que ofrece descapitalizar el capitalismo para que lo reparta el gobierno, les provoque, como revancha, salir con un Golpe de Estado, culpando a Trump de ser el responsable de una inminente guerra civil.

Una acción encubierta patrocinada y financiada por los intereses del gran capital endosando y empujando las acciones “revolucionarias de calle” urdidas por dirigencia extremista del Partido Demócrata y su propósito de establecer un gobierno globalizado que rija el futuro de la humanidad.

Un Nuevo Orden Mundial, acompañado de sus propios virus, fabricados en los laboratorios de la infamia, aparejados del tapabocas para acallar la protesta universal y establecer un régimen sin Clases sociales y sin Estado.

En ese supuesto paraíso, en donde esas dos categorías económico-sociales y políticas desaparecen y son sustituidas por esclavos dependientes y dirigentes corruptos.

Sintetizado ese Nuevo Orden Mundial, en un solo Estado Global a cargo de Gobiernos Totalitarios.

Les cuento qué en Guatemala, ese Golpe de Estado ya se consumó, desde el momento en que los procesos electorales fueron hechos a la justa medida de la intervención extranjera, representada por el Departamento de Estado Profundo de Estados Unidos, y su procónsul local, sumado a la toma del poder judicial que cambió todas las reglas del juego democrático, creando, desde la inconstitucionalidad, el supremo poder político y jurídico de la nación presidido por la Corte de Constitucionalidad.

Y no obstante que son dueños y dirigentes de las instituciones republicanas, les desagrada la idea de tener que enfrentar un nuevo gobierno del Presidente Trump, sin tener nominalmente el control del Ejecutivo.

Por esa razón no obstante mandar en su propio gobierno, instalado por la magia y milagros de la informática aplicada a los resultados electorales, quisieran ver a uno de los suyos, más íntimamente ligado a su nomenclatura y nómina… de presidente.

Y es así como, controlando gran parte del ejecutivo, lo denuncian de corrupto

Controlando y transando las decisiones del Legislativo lo enredan en sus enredos, buscando anular todas sus decisiones.

Pero lo más chocante de toda esta inmoralidad y confusión, que los transforma en víctimas en lugar de agresores, es qué, controlando un cartel de jueces incondicionales, denuncian como maniobras judiciales, las que ellos mismos provocan todos los días.

¿Saben por qué?… porque si gana Trump quieren negociar con su gobierno desde las instancias superiores.

Y si gana Biden, celebrar con él y presentarle como su primer obsequio, esta pobre Guatemala, qué, sin gobierno… también añora su cambio, pero para salvar el país.

En plena maratón, y aunque ellos con todos los poderes y recursos, siempre mantienen la delantera, los patriotas guatemaltecos, frente a la bestia orejona y sus cómplices locales, ponen tachuelas… con gran sacrificio… pero las ponen.

Vamos a ver si se le pincha la pata al burro y se cae.

Libre expresión de pensamiento.

Read english version:

Will the democratic mula be a punch player?

Do you know why there are no coups in the United States of America?… the sinful question with hints of a joke was installed in the Latin American political jargon.

The sharp irony that question entailed was not in the question, but in the answer, adjusting to a historical constant… and it concluded… “Because in the United States there is no American embassy.”

I never made the effort to look for its origin, but a retrospective analysis of the truth that it entails, made me startled by the concern that exists, in the northern nation itself, that its electoral contest ends in a coup d’état.

Democrats would attribute it to Trump. The street violence shows that it is part of a political maneuver by the Democratic leaders themselves, in the face of the possibility that the current president will triumph in the controversial electoral process.

In the face of increasing violence and a scenario of civil war being established, the appeal to the armed forces to restore order, even in the United States, would appear sane.

The totalitarian globalization in the political and also totalitarian and mercantilist in the economic front against Democracy and the Republic, risking the future of humanity.

The most powerful capitals of the earth, embodied, gathered the most impressive resources in history, for the domination of the world… ready for the final assault on November 3.

And considering, the democratic defeat, a consequence of their populist and anarchist preaching, which offers to decapitalize capitalism for the government to distribute it, provokes them, as revenge, to leave with a coup d’état, blaming Trump for being responsible for an imminent civil war.

A covert action sponsored and financed by the interests of big capital endorsing and pushing the “revolutionary street” actions concocted by the extremist leadership of the Democratic Party and its purpose of establishing a globalized government that governs the future of humanity.

A New World Order, accompanied by its own viruses, manufactured in the laboratories of infamy, rigged with a mask to silence universal protest and establish a regime without social classes and without a State.

In that supposed paradise, where those two economic-social and political categories disappear and are replaced by dependent slaves and corrupt leaders.

Synthesized that New World Order, in a single Global State in charge of Totalitarian Governments.

I will tell you that in Guatemala, that coup has already been consummated, from the moment the electoral processes were made to the just measure of foreign intervention, represented by the United States Department of Profound State, and its local proconsul, added to the seizure of the judiciary that changed all the rules of the democratic game, creating, from the unconstitutionality, the supreme political and legal power of the nation presided over by the Constitutional Court.

And although they are owners and leaders of Republican institutions, they dislike the idea of ​​having to face a new government of President Trump, without nominally having control of the Executive.

For that reason, despite ruling in their own government, installed by the magic and miracles of computer science applied to electoral results, they would like to see one of their own, more closely linked to his nomenclature and payroll … as president.

And this is how, controlling a large part of the executive, they denounce him as corrupt

Controlling and compromising the decisions of the Legislature entangle it in its entanglements, seeking to annul all its decisions.

But the most shocking thing about all this immorality and confusion, which transforms them into victims instead of aggressors, is that, controlling a cartel of unconditional judges, they denounce as judicial maneuvers, those that they themselves provoke every day.

Do you know why? … because if Trump wins, they want to negotiate with his government from the highest levels

And if Biden wins, celebrate with him and present him as his first gift, this poor Guatemala, what, without a government … he also yearns for his change, but to save the country.

In the middle of the marathon, and although they, with all the powers and resources, always keep the lead, the Guatemalan patriots, in front of the long-eared beast and their local accomplices, put tacks … with great sacrifice … but they do.

Let’s see if the donkey’s leg gets pricked and it falls.

Le puede interesar: