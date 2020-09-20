Ligados a una tormenta extranjera (Spanish and English)

Nos encontramos frente a la definición del futuro de la humanidad, y continuamos mirándonos el ombligo.

Sumidos en la desinformación orgánica más estructurada que registra la historia de la humanidad, para confundirla y someterla, la plebe, la muchedumbre, la gente, el pueblo, la masa, se solaza con el arcoíris que precede a la tormenta, y embobado en sus colores ignora el rayo preñado en los nubarrones, que amenaza su existencia.

Así de ciegos nos tienen y manejan como marionetas nublándonos el entendimiento, sin darnos cuenta que por primera vez en la historia, somos parte de una decisión universal en la que poco contamos como guatemaltecos.

Formamos parte de la plebe del mundo cuyo destino tiene fecha en el calendario y lugar donde se definirá: El martes 3 de noviembre del año 2020 en el territorio de los Estados Unidos de América.

Es el escenario final de la última batalla del gigante, agotada su vitalidad por una gangrena galopante que corroe sus entrañas y que tiene la medicina que marcará si vive o muere en un crucial y definitorio resultado electoral.

La sobrevivencia o caída del Imperio, marcando el destino del resto del mundo, y su modelo político qué fundado en un sistema de libertades inalienables y leyes qué, en esencia, reconocen la soberanía popular o voluntad del pueblo, como rectora del comportamiento y límites de su gobierno.

Derechos fundamentales del pueblo que decidió constituir un Estado Soberano, sintetizado magistralmente en el Discurso de la batalla de Gettysburg, pronunciado por el Presidente Republicano Abraham Lincoln el 19 de noviembre de 1863, en medio de la Guerra Civil y cuyo distintivo en la historia lo forjó su decisión de abolir la esclavitud.

Ya el 17 de septiembre de 1787 (por cierto, día del cumpleaños de don Edmundo) en su forma original, se había adoptado el Texto Constitucional por la Convención Constitucional de Filadelfia, que fue ratificado en las convenciones de cada Estado con el acápite “Nosotros el Pueblo”, ratificado el 21 de junio de 1788 y que entró en vigor el 4 de marzo de 1789

Siendo la Constitución estadounidense de carácter declarativo, típicamente anglosajona, y no desarrollada como es el caso de la nuestra, el texto original constaba de 7 artículos fundantes, y las ampliaciones conceptuales se producen por las denominadas Enmiendas.

Las primeras diez se dieron el 25 de septiembre 1789 a propuesta de los diversos Estados de la incipiente unión durante su primer congreso.

La enmienda número II prescribe:

“Siendo necesaria una milicia bien organizada para la seguridad de un Estado Libre, el derecho del pueblo a poseer y portar armas, no será infringido“.

Nos causa sorpresa la indiscriminada posesión de armas en los Estados Unidos, y la facilidad de su obtención que ha sido motivo de incidentes que rebasan nuestra comprensión.

Acostumbrados en nuestro caso, a que nuestras libertades sean marcadas por normas que promulga el Estado, como sujetos pasivos de las decisiones del gobierno, no está en nuestro imaginario ciudadano que es El Estado y el Gobierno quienes deben ser limitados por la ley para evitar que socaven las libertades de los ciudadanos.

En los Estados Unidos los ciudadanos se liberaron del vasallaje colonial, de la dependencia de reyes y emperadores y dispusieron en su ley fundante… su Constitución: Que los ciudadanos tienen como derecho fundamental el acceso a tener armas para defenderse…

¿Saben de quién?… aunque no lo crean… para defenderse del Gobierno y cualquier pretensión de establecer un régimen dictatorial que los retorne a la opresión de sus libertades o de cualquier intruso que pretenda agredirlo en el seno inviolable de sus propiedades.

¿Y cuál el papel del ejército y las milicias nacionales y Estatales… ¡Muy claro el concepto!… ¡Defender la Soberanía Nacional! ¡Frente a la agresión extranjera! Y ¡Resguardar el orden interior, en caso de subversión en el territorio Federal que ponga en peligro el Orden Constitucional!

El ciudadano tiene derecho a defenderse del Gobierno y sus fuerzas armadas civiles y militares, el deber de enfrentar al enemigo externo en la guerra, o el subversivo interno que ponga en peligro el orden constitucional.

Estados Unidos de América se encuentra en su realidad electoral, prácticamente enfrentando una Guerra Civil en proceso de desbaratar las instituciones republicanas.

En mi próximo artículo, entraremos a evaluar si el Presidente Trump se atrevería a invocar en extremo, las facultades que le otorgan en resguardo de la institucionalidad federal, una de las enmiendas que trata de situaciones de hecho, como la que vive el Imperio en su anunciada decadencia y desaparición.

¿Lo hará por lo menos un día antes de las elecciones, cuando pueda denunciar con más fuerza el plan globalista?

¿O lo hará un día después, una vez consumado el plan insurrecto?

De esa decisión dependerá el futuro de los indolentes guatemaltecos, que viéndose el ombligo, todavía piensan en procesos electorales.

Lo conversaremos el próximo domingo, perdidos en nuestra nebulosa y con la trompeta cubierta para no gritar nuestras desgracias.

LINKED TO A FOREIGN STORM

We are faced with the definition of the future of humanity, and we continue to gaze at our navel​. Submerged in the most structured organic disinformation that the history of humanity records, to confuse and subdue it, the plebs, the crowd, the people, the town, the masses, bask in the rainbow that precedes the storm, and spellbound in their colors ignores the ray pregnant in the storm clouds, which threatens its existence​.

That is how blind they have us and they handle us like puppets, clouding our understanding, without realizing that for the first time in history, we are part of a universal decision in which we count little as Guatemalans.

We are part of the plebs of the world whose destiny has a date on the calendar and a place where it will be defined: Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in the territory of the United States of America.

It is the final scene of the giant’s last battle, its vitality exhausted by a galloping gangrene that corrodes its entrails and that has the medicine that will mark whether it lives or dies in a crucial and defining electoral result.

The survival or fall of the Empire, marking the destiny of the rest of the world, and its political model which is based on a system of inalienable freedoms and laws that, in essence, recognize the popular sovereignty or the will of the people, as the guiding force of behavior and limits of your government.

Fundamental rights of the people who decided to constitute a Sovereign State, masterfully synthesized in the Address of the Battle of Gettysburg, delivered by Republican President Abraham Lincoln on November 19, 1863, in the midst of the Civil War and whose distinctive in history was forged his decision to abolish slavery​.

Already on September 17, 1787 (by the way, Don Edmundo’s birthday) in its original form, the Constitutional Text had been adopted by

the Constitutional Convention of Philadelphia, which was ratified in the conventions of each State with the heading “We the People ”, ratified on June 21, 1788 and entered into force on March 4, 1789 Being the United States Constitution of a declarative nature, typically Anglo-Saxon, and not developed as is the case of ours, the original text consisted of 7 founding articles, and the conceptual extensions are produced by the so-called Amendments​. The first ten were given on September 25, 1789 at the proposal of the various States of the incipient union during their first congress.

Amendment number II prescribes:

“​Since a well-organized militia is necessary for the security of a Free State, the right of the people to possess and bear arms will not be infringed ”.

We are surprised by the indiscriminate possession of weapons in the United States, and the ease of obtaining them, which has been the reason for incidents beyond our understanding. Accustomed in our case, that our freedoms are marked by rules promulgated by the State, as passive subjects of government decisions, it is not in our imaginary citizen that it is the State and the Government who must be limited by law to prevent undermine the freedoms of citizens- In the United States, citizens freed themselves from colonial vassalage, from dependence on kings and emperors, and established in their founding law … their Constitution: That citizens have as a fundamental right the access to have weapons to defend themselves …

Do you know who? … believe it or not … to defend themselves against the government and any pretense of establishing a dictatorial regime that will return them to the oppression of their freedoms or from any intruder who intends to attack them within the inviolable bosom of their properties​.

And what is the role of the army and the national and State militias … The concept is very clear! … Defend National Sovereignty!

Against foreign aggression! And safeguard the internal order, in the event of subversion in the Federal territory that endangers the Constitutional Order!​!

The citizen has the right to defend himself from the Government and its civil and military armed forces, the duty to confront the external enemy in war, or the internal subversive that endangers the constitutional order.

The United States of America is in its electoral reality, practically facing a Civil War in the process of destroying republican institutions​.

In my next article, we will go into evaluating whether President Trump would dare to invoke in the extreme, the powers granted to him in safeguarding the federal institutionality, one of the amendments that deals with de facto situations, such as the one that the Empire lives in its announced decline and disappearance- Will it do so at least one day before the elections, when it can most strongly denounce the globalist plan?

Or will he do it a day later, once the insurgent plan is consummated?

The future of the indolent Guatemalans will depend on that decision, who, seeing their navel, still think about electoral processes.

We will discuss it next Sunday, lost in our nebula and with the trumpet covered so as not to shout our misfortunes.

