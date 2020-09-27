¡Martes 3, Transformado en diabólico martes 13! (Spanish and English)

Se le llaman de mala fe, Teorías Conspirativas, a todas aquellas, contrarias a dos fuerzas, que, por primera vez en la historia contemporánea, se aliaron para impulsar un Nuevo Orden Mundial, articulando dos posiciones distintas y distantes, en una acción política coaligada.

La expresión deformada de un liberalismo extremo, que consideraba al Estado y al Gobierno, como obstáculo y enemigo natural de la libertad individual, debiendo idealmente desaparecer, aliados con quienes postulando lo contrario, afirmaban que El Estado estaba diseñado para favorecer a las clases económicas dominantes y planteaban igualmente su eliminación progresiva para establecer una sociedad, sin clases y sin Estado.

Esta visión primigenia fue contaminada, por la dinámica socioeconómica que hizo de una parte de los seguidores del liberalismo clásico, fervorosos amantes del Estado y el Gobierno, dando origen a los llamados Mercantilistas, que prostituyeron su filosofía, desvirtuando el libre mercado, la competencia y la libertad empresarial.

Legitimaron los monopolios y oligopolios a través del favor gubernamental y la protección inmoral de sus intereses por parte del Estado.

En el extremo opuesto, el Marxismo proponía, en teoría, la desaparición del Estado por su naturaleza mercantilista, proponiendo el ideal comunista de una sociedad que prescindiera de la existencia del Estado, exigiendo un cambio radical en el control del gobierno, ya en poder de los trabajadores y estableciendo una Dictadura transitoria del Proletariado, sustentada en el partido único que permitiera el desmantelamiento del Estado y el tránsito a su sociedad ideal.

Un Gobierno, suplido por la Autogestión Social o Comunitaria, que ya no necesitaba del ordenamiento explotador del Estado Burgués Capitalista.

La Dictadura del Proletariado, en el modelo marxista, representado por la Unión de Repúblicas Socialistas Soviéticas (URSS) que depuso al último Zar del imperio ruso, ya no progresó a la Sociedad sin Clases y sin Estado. Se quedó solamente en Dictadura.

Se congeló en una Dictadura Totalitaria, que tampoco eliminó las Clases Sociales, haciendo surgir dos clases en la misma clase obrera: La clase Dirigente y el proletariado, brutalmente dirigido por sus propios líderes obreros.

Hoy, en inesperada alianza, los mercantilistas que prostituyeron la visión liberal fundada en la libertad, el Estado de Derecho, la Soberanía popular contenida en la Democracia y los poderes en la República, se alían cínicamente, con quienes, trabados en el Estado Totalitario y esclavista, renunciaron al propósito de una sociedad sin clases y sin Estado, para ejercer sin escrúpulos la Dictadura.

¡Ahora bien!

¿Por qué, en un proceso electoral atípico, en la potencia capitalista más representativa de la tierra, una dirigencia radicalizada del partido demócrata, promueve contradictoriamente, la instalación de un gobierno socialista?

Desaparecido su soporte estratégico, político, militar y económico, como potencia representativa de su bandera ideológica- la extinta Unión Soviética-, los experimentados y preparados ideólogos originarios del viejo Partido Comunista, buscaron un refugio ideal en las postrimerías del siglo pasado, que les permitiera, mantener su visión socialista universal y sustituyera a la Unión Soviética como su soporte principal.

Visualizaron a las Naciones Unidas como mecanismo de realización, además financiado por el mundo entero, ya agotado por la guerra y la interminable búsqueda de la paz.

Y aquellos ideólogos trasplantados a Nueva York, sede de la poderosa e idealizada alianza mundial, sembraron la semilla. ¡Esa sí semilla! de una heredera Burocracia Ideologizada, preparada para el asalto final, concebido como un gobierno global que decidiera el destino de la humanidad.

Los pervertidos del sistema capitalista, con los pervertidos del sistema marxista, aliados para asaltar el poder global y destruir el símbolo del sistema capitalista… los EEUU.

Teniendo como objetivo, el control del Estado y el Gobierno para establecer un capitalismo basado en el favor gubernamental, podían concederles a los herederos prostituidos del marxismo, el gobierno totalitario en que se expresó su pensamiento.

Quizá con este resumen logremos entender lo crucial de la elección del martes 3 de noviembre y la posibilidad, que el Presidente Trump decida recurrir a la enmienda catorce de la Constitución Estadunidense, promulgada el 28 de Julio de 1868, que desarrolla y unifica, algunos contenidos dispersos en los 7 artículos originales del texto constitucional, que se refieren a la defensa de la Federación frente a la subversión interna.

Leamos con atención la sección 3 de esa enmienda:

“ No será senador o representante en el Congreso, ni compromisario para elegir Presidente o Vicepresidente, ni desempeñará cargo civil o militar alguno , bajo la autoridad de los Estados Unidos o de cualquier Estado, quién habiendo jurado previamente defender la Constitución de los Estados Unidos o de cualquier Estado, quién habiendo jurado previamente defender la Constitución de los Estados Unidos, como miembro del Congreso, como funcionario de los Estados Unidos, o como miembro de una Asamblea Legislativa de cualquier Estado o como funcionario ejecutivo o judicial del mismo, haya tomado parte en alguna insurrección o rebelión contra los Estados Unidos o haya suministrado ayuda o facilidades a sus enemigos. Pero el congreso, por el voto de las dos terceras partes de cada cámara podrá dispensar tal incapacidad”.

Fundamentando esta enmienda, la sección cuatro del artículo cuatro del texto constitucional prescribe … “Y cuando lo Solicitare la Asamblea Legislativa o el Ejecutivo (si no pudiere convocar la primera) le protegerá contra desórdenes internos”.

La convulsión interna pre-electoral y deliberadamente provocada, alcanza matices parecidos a una guerra civil en ciernes, que explotará, cuando se conozca el resultado, más allá, de a quién se le acredite el triunfo.

En rigor a la enmienda y el texto constitucional no hay funcionario electo o designado, civil, Judicial, policíaco o militar, que no pueda ser inhabilitado en su cargo si se le acusa de contribuir a la insurrección interna.

Gobernadores, Jueces, Policías, Fiscales, Alcaldes o militares, todos podrían ser capturados e inhabilitados del ejercicio de sus cargos en funciones o por asumir, si bajo el tenor de estas disposiciones atentaran contra el orden interno, institucional y constitucional de la Federación Estadunidense.

¿Se atreverá el Presidente Trump a invocar esta ley? Primera pregunta.

¿lo haría antes o después de la elección? Segunda interrogante.

¡O todo pasará sin que pase nada! Una posibilidad.

¡Solo imagino! ¡Si en Guatemala existiera una normativa! ¡para quién atentara contra La República!

¡Desaparecería El Gobierno y se liberaría al Estado!

TUESDAY 3 TRANSFORMED INTO A DIABOLIC TUESDAY 13!

Conspiracy Theories are called in bad faith, all those, contrary to two forces, which, for the first time in contemporary history, joined forces to promote a New World Order, articulating two different and distant positions, in a united political action.

The distorted expression of an extreme liberalism, which considered the State and the Government, as an obstacle and natural enemy of individual freedom, ideally having to disappear, allies with whom, postulating the opposite, affirmed that the State was designed to favor the dominant economic classes and they also proposed its progressive elimination to establish a society, without classes and without a State.

This original vision was contaminated, by the socioeconomic dynamics that made a part of the followers of classical liberalism, fervent lovers of the State and the Government, giving rise to the so-called Mercantilists, who prostituted their philosophy, distorting the free market, competition and entrepreneurial freedom.

They legitimized monopolies and oligopolies through government favor and the immoral protection of their interests by the state.

At the opposite extreme, Marxism proposed, in theory, the disappearance of the State due to its mercantilist nature, proposing the communist ideal of a society that dispensed with the existence of the State, demanding a radical change in the control of the government, already in the power of the workers and establishing a transitory Dictatorship of the Proletariat, supported by the single party that would allow the dismantling of the State and the transition to its ideal society.

A Government, supplied by the Social or Community Self-Management, that no longer needed the exploitative order of the Capitalist Bourgeois State.

The Dictatorship of the ProletariatIn the Marxist model, represented by the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) which deposed the last Tsar of the Russian Empire, it no longer progressed to the Classless and Stateless Society. He only stayed in the dictatorship.

Froze in a Totalitarian Dictatorship, which also did not eliminate the Social Classes, giving rise to two classes in the same working class: The Ruling class and the proletariat, brutally led by its own workers’ leaders.

Today, in unexpected alliance, the mercantilists who prostituted the liberal vision founded on freedom, the rule of law, popular sovereignty contained in democracy and the powers in the Republic, are cynically allied with those who, locked in the Totalitarian and slave state, renounced the purpose of a society without classes and without a State, to exercise the Dictatorship without scruples.

However!

Why, in an atypical electoral process, in the most representative capitalist power on earth, does a radicalized leadership of the Democratic Party, contradictorily promote the installation of a socialist government?

With the disappearance of its strategic, political, military and economic support, as a representative power of its ideological flag – the extinct Soviet Union -, the experienced and prepared original ideologues of the old Communist Party, sought an ideal refuge at the end of the last century, which would allow them , maintain its universal socialist vision and replace the Soviet Union as its main support.

They envisioned the United Nations as a mechanism of realization, also financed by the whole world, already exhausted by war and the endless search for peace.

And those ideologues transplanted to New York, headquarters of the powerful and idealized global alliance, sowed the seed. That yes seed! of an Ideologized Bureaucracy heiress, prepared for the final assault, conceived as a global government that would decide the destiny of humanity.

The perverts of the capitalist system, with the perverts of the Marxist system, allies to assault global power and destroy the symbol of the capitalist system … the USA.

Aiming, the control of the State and the Government to establish a capitalism based on governmental favor, they could grant the prostituted heirs of Marxism, the totalitarian government in which their thought was expressed.

Perhaps with this summary we will be able to understand the crucial aspect of the election on Tuesday, November 3, and the possibility that President Trump decides to resort to the fourteenth amendment to the United States Constitution, promulgated on July 28, 1868, which develops and unifies some content scattered in the 7 original articles of the constitutional text, which refer to the defense of the Federation against internal subversion.

Let’s carefully read section 3 of that amendment:

“He shall not be a senator or representative in Congress, nor a delegate to elect President or Vice President, nor shall he hold any civil or military office, under the authority of the United States or of any State, who, having previously sworn to defend the Constitution of the United States or of any State, who, having previously sworn to uphold the Constitution of the United States, as a member of Congress, as an official of the United States, or as a member of a Legislative Assembly of any State or as an executive or judicial official thereof, has taken part in any insurrection or rebellion against the United States or has provided aid or facilities to its enemies. But the congress, by the vote of two thirds of each chamber, may dispense such incapacity”.

On the basis of this amendment, section four of article four of the constitutional text prescribes … “And when requested by the Legislative Assembly or the Executive (if it cannot convene the first one), it will protect against internal disorders”.

The internal pre-electoral convulsion and deliberately provoked, reaches nuances similar to a civil war in the making, which will explode, when the result is known, beyond who is credited with the victory.

Strictly speaking to the amendment and the constitutional text, there is no elected or appointed civil, judicial, police or military official who cannot be disqualified from his position if he is accused of contributing to the internal insurrection.

Governors, Judges, Police, Prosecutors, Mayors or military, all could be captured and disqualified from the exercise of their positions in functions or to assume, if under the wording of these provisions they violate the internal, institutional and constitutional order of the United States Federation.

Will President Trump dare to invoke this law? First question.

Would you do it before or after the election? Second question.

Or everything will happen without anything happening! A possibility.

I just imagine! If there were regulations in Guatemala! Who would attempt against the Republic for!

The Government would disappear, and the State would be released!

Libre expresión de pensamiento.

