¡Héroes sin uniforme! (Spanish and English)

Mirilla Indiscreta

No es fácil apelar constantemente al sentido común, para iluminar un punto de encuentro, donde coincidan el mayor número de voluntades y se pueda transformar un esfuerzo disperso, en una masa crítica; entendida esta, como un conjunto de personas con criterio unificado, que puedan influir lo suficiente, para cambiarle rumbo al país.

Un método interesante para intentarlo sería saber que somos realmente como sociedad presuntamente organizada jurídica y políticamente y así confirmar las primeras contradicciones que se debieran depurar.

¿Somos realmente esa República que proclamamos?

Como Estado tenemos dos de sus pre-requisitos fundamentales: Territorio y Población, fallamos en nuestra capacidad de auto legislar nuestras normas de comportamiento y en consecuencia proclamar soberanía jurídica frente a los demás Estados.

Aun, cuando todos los Estados tienen limitaciones en el ejercicio de su soberanía normativa, consecuencia del Derecho Internacional aceptado y consensuado en los organismos internacionales, es parte del conflicto universal, aceptar la tolerancia de la sociedad supuestamente organizada, frente al abuso de la intervención externa en detrimento de la autodeterminación de los pueblos.

Siempre he creído que el Derecho Internacional, es la legislación impuesta, por los vencedores en la guerra sobre los perdedores.

Esa insaciable codicia de los seres humanos en busca de la satisfacción, inicialmente de sus necesidades, y posteriormente, de sus intereses estructurados históricamente en la explotación de los más débiles o de los vencidos.

Lupus est Homo homini, El Hombre Es El Lobo Para El Hombre frase de la obra dramática Asinaria del comediógrafo Plauto (250-184 A.C.).

Ya Platón planteaba La República, como una necesidad moral, tanto para el Estado como para el individuo, de regir su conducta de acuerdo a la justicia.

El Barón de Montesquieu (1869-1755) proponía como forma de gobierno la separación de los poderes del Estado, consagrando la distribución de las funciones ejecutiva, legislativa y judicial para evitar el abuso de poder.

Ya anteriormente John Locke en medio de la monarquía absoluta en la que había crecido, había postulado LA SOBERANIA POPULAR entendida como el mandato derivado de la voluntad del pueblo como el soporte fundamental de cualquier forma de gobierno, buscando la felicidad individual como única finalidad de la vida en sociedad.

“Los hombres olvidan que la felicidad humana es una disposición de la mente y no una condición de las circunstancias” sostenía.

Y en relación a la libertad en su más profunda expresión afirmaba: “Todo hombre tiene una propiedad sobre su propia persona. Nadie tiene derecho sobre ella, excepto el mismo”.

Ni platón, ni Montesquieu, ni Locke, aceptarían que Guatemala constituiría la expresión política de un Estado y seguramente vomitarían si se les definiera como una República.

Pero el abortado experimento de ajustar nuestro modelo a una realidad inexistente, nos tiene sumidos en una Republiqueta donde reina el desorden, la anarquía y una parodia vulgar de Dictadura aldeana y sin Gente que la aguante.

¡No somos una República porque nos tienen intervenidos!

No somos una República porque no podemos darnos nuestras propias leyes sin la abusiva intervención de instituciones extranjeras, de Estados extranjeros, que ponen y disponen a discreción y voluntad de los cargos públicos estratégicos y las decisiones de nuestros pseudo-funcionarios nacionales.

No somos un Estado porque teniendo Territorio y población, carecemos de SOBERANIA.

Estamos Indefensos frente a la agresión interna o externa.

La interna (fuerzas de policía), contaminada por la estructuración de mandos instalados y a la orden de jerarquías extranjeras que ignoran nuestra realidad, exigencias y necesidades.

La externa, minada por la agresión institucionalizada a nuestra institución armada, que han dividido en generaciones: La de los vencedores, degradados mediática y formalmente, frente a sus soldados.

Señalados y escarnecidos en antiguos cuarteles, constituyen testimonio vívido de un ingrato mal ejemplo, ante aquellos que formados durante la falsa paz, les enseñaron sistemáticamente a repudiar a sus propios héroes históricos.

Militares perseguidos y angustiados por la descalificación generalizada, deciden profesionalizarse en carreras liberales y acreditarse como civiles para paliar las sindicaciones sociales provocadas e instigadas irónicamente por los derrotados.

Mientras tanto, el resto de los ciudadanos, por cientos de miles, desamparados a su suerte en la defensa de su libertad, propiedad y soberanía patria.

¡Héroes necesitando uniformes y uniformes necesitando héroes!

INDISCRETE SIGHT

HEROES WITHOUT A UNIFORM!

It is not easy to constantly appeal to common sense, to illuminate a meeting point, where the greatest number of wills coincide and a dispersed effort can be transformed into a critical mass; This is understood as a set of people with unified criteria, who can influence enough to change the course of the country.

An interesting method to try would be to find out what we really are as a society that is allegedly legally and politically organized and thus confirm the first contradictions that should be purged.

Are we really that Republic that we proclaim?

As a State we have two of its fundamental prerequisites: Territory and Population, we fail in our ability to self-legislate our norms of behavior and consequently proclaim legal sovereignty over other States.

Even when all States have limitations in the exercise of their normative sovereignty, a consequence of International Law accepted and agreed upon in international organizations, it is part of the universal conflict to accept the tolerance of the supposedly organized society, against the abuse of external intervention. to the detriment of the self-determination of the peoples.

I have always believed that International Law is the legislation imposed by the winners in the war on the losers.

This insatiable greed of human beings in search of the satisfaction, initially of their needs, and later, of their historically structured interests in the exploitation of the weakest or the defeated.

Lupus est Homo homini, Man Is The Wolf For Man, phrase from the dramatic play Asinaria by the playwright Plautus (250-184 BC).

Plato already raised The Republic, as a moral necessity, both for the State and for the individual, to govern their conduct according to justice.

The Baron de Montesquieu (1869-1755) proposed as a form of government the separation of the powers of the State, establishing the distribution of the executive, legislative and judicial functions to avoid the abuse of power.

Already previously John Locke in the midst of the absolute monarchy in which he had grown up, had postulated POPULAR SOVEREIGNTY understood as the mandate derived from the will of the people as the fundamental support of any form of government, seeking individual happiness as the sole purpose of the life in society.

“Men forget that human happiness is a disposition of the mind and not a condition of circumstances,” he argued.

And in relation to freedom in its deepest expression, he affirmed: “Every man has a property over his own person. No one has a right to it, except himself.

Neither Plato, nor Montesquieu, nor Locke, would accept that Guatemala would constitute the political expression of a State and would surely vomit if they were defined as a Republic.

But the aborted experiment of adjusting our model to a non-existent reality has us plunged into a Republiqueta where disorder, anarchy and a vulgar parody of a village dictatorship reign without People to endure it.

We are not a Republic because they have intervened us!

We are not a Republic because we cannot give ourselves our own laws without the abusive intervention of foreign institutions, of foreign States, which put and dispose at the discretion and will of the strategic public offices and the decisions of our national pseudo-officials.

We are not a State because having Territory and population, we lack SOVEREIGNTY.

We are defenseless against internal or external aggression.

The internal (police forces), contaminated by the structuring of installed commands and the order of foreign hierarchies that ignore our reality, demands and needs.

The external one, undermined by the institutionalized aggression against our armed institution, which they have divided into generations: The one of the victors, degraded in the media and formally, in front of their soldiers.

Marked and mocked in old barracks, they constitute a vivid testimony of an ungrateful bad example, before those who, formed during the false peace, were systematically taught to repudiate their own historical heroes.

Military persecuted and anguished by generalized disqualification, decide to professionalize in liberal careers and accredit themselves as civilians to alleviate the social unions ironically provoked and instigated by the defeated.

Meanwhile, the rest of the citizens, by the hundreds of thousands, helpless to their fate in the defense of their freedom, property and national sovereignty.

Heroes needing uniforms and uniforms needing heroes!

Libre expresión de pensamiento.

Lea más del autor: