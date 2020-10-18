Al oido sordo del señor Trump (Spanish and English)

Mirilla Indiscreta

A los Presidentes de la República se les atribuyen la Política Exterior y las Relaciones Internacionales.

Especialmente en una potencia como los Estados Unidos, por su enorme incidencia en las decisiones del mundo, se presupone que debiera escuchar, a través de sus oídos institucionales, a tantos países, como los 193 miembros que integran las Naciones Unidas.

De allí la importancia de “La Embajada” como se le denomina en términos coloquiales al edificio que alberga las oficinas diplomáticas imperiales y que constituye, el poder de poderes, en países que como el nuestro han dejado sus relaciones internacionales y política exterior al criterio del influyente jefe de ese edificio.

La figura de “El Embajador”, ejerce esa función, como tarea equivalente, propia, de un Jefe de Gobierno alterno, pero él, con más poder real, que el del oficialmente designado.

La casona de la 20 calle y la fortaleza de la Avenida la Reforma para nuestro caso, equivalen a la verdadera Casa Presidencial y su correlativo Palacio Nacional en la Republiqueta de Guatemala.

Alegarán los falsos patriotas, que esa condición ha sido permanente, y tienen razón, lejanos están los tiempos en que aspirábamos a ser una República Soberana y Democrática y por eso aceptamos, con entreguismo festivo y delirante, unir nuestro destino a los designios que le depare el futuro a los Estados Unidos de América.

El problema radica, en qué, por una disputa trágica y planetaria, el destino de esa gran nación está condicionado, junto con el del resto del mundo, a su proceso electoral, que antes veíamos con interés, pero nunca con angustia.

La tragedia contagiosa del imperio, por un proceso desgastante y confrontativo, lo puso en la disyuntiva: De consolidarse como vanguardia de los Estados Soberanos, o rendirse al dominio globlalista de un gobierno universal.

Este, dirigido por el mercantilismo tránsfuga, verdugo del capitalismo liberal y republicano, en impensable e inmoral asociación con marxistas renegados y oportunistas, para que juntos, puedan establecer un Nuevo Orden Mundial.

Estas dos opciones se apoderaron del gobierno estadounidense. Una instalada en la Casa Blanca y la otra en el Departamento de Estado.

El Control del Departamento de Estado Profundo, dominado por quienes han usurpado la definición de las Relaciones Internacionales al Jefe de Estado norteamericano, tomando bajo su control abusivo y totalitario países como Guatemala.

El concurso de un sector del capital guatemalteco, mercantilista y traidor a los fines liberales y republicanos, esencia de su ideología económica, repudiaron la libre empresa y compraron la voluntad política de los tránsfugas marxistas, dejándoles el control de los gobiernos, dictatoriales, corruptos y totalitarios que inspiraron su ideología original.

Una tragedia para Guatemala y la Región Centroamericana contaminada por la división y confrontación, que pretende anular todos los esfuerzos históricos realizados para conformar una zona de paz y desarrollo, que fuera ejemplo para América.

Impulsada por los hijos putativos de quienes fusilaron al hondureño Morazán… para mayor escarnio, un 15 de septiembre de 1842 en Costa Rica y de los que venadearon al guatemalteco Barrios en El Salvador el 2 de abril de 1885.

Son los mismos que pretenden destruir las instituciones de la integración política de Centroamérica y las republicanas en Guatemala y tienen el cinismo de disfrazarse de próceres nacionales, sabiéndose traidores a Guatemala y traidores a nuestra región.

No ha sido fácil darle un voto de confianza al Presidente Trump, cuando sus voceros se han hecho cómplices de la abusiva intervención en nuestro país.

Un Trump, que ignora, que en Guatemala, lo han disfrazado de Demócrata, como socio privilegiado de los Clinton, Obama, Biden y compañía limitada, en el afán de destruir las instituciones republicanas y democráticas de nuestro país.

Un Trump a quienes nuestros vende patrias odian y apuestan a que el control mediático y financiero, que tiene desorientados a los propios electores del norte, transformen su derrota en realidad.

Electores, que ignoran que el futuro de la humanidad y del mundo dependen de ese crucial resultado electoral.

La antañona residencia de la zona diez y el inexpugnable fuerte de la Avenida La Reforma recibieron ya al huésped relevo, como involuntario nuevo gobernante del País.

Destapar el oído del presidente Trump sería su leal obligación.

Tiene la llave del cofre, enterrado en su jardín, que contiene la refundación de la República de Guatemala.

Veremos si escucha o continúa obstruyendo el oído de su presidente para mantenerlo sordo.

En sus manos está ofrendarnos la paz o trágicamente, como está sucediendo en su país, convocarnos a la guerra civil.

INDISCRETE SIGHT

TO THE DEAF HEAR OF LORD TRUMP

The Presidents of the Republic are attributed Foreign Policy and International Relations.

Especially in a power like the United States, due to its enormous influence on world decisions, it is assumed that it should listen, through its institutional ears, to as many countries as the 193 members that make up the United Nations.

Hence the importance of “The Embassy” as the building that houses the imperial diplomatic offices is called in colloquial terms and that constitutes the power of powers, in countries that like ours have left their international relations and foreign policy to the discretion of the influential boss of that building.

The figure of “The Ambassador” exercises this function, as an equivalent task, proper to an alternate Head of Government, but he, with more real power, than that of the officially designated one.

The house on 20 street and the fortress of Avenida la Reforma for our case, are equivalent to the true Presidential House and its correlative National Palace in the Republic of Guatemala.

The false patriots will claim that this condition has been permanent, and they are right, the times when we aspired to be a Sovereign and Democratic Republic are far behind and that is why we accept, with festive and delusional surrender, to unite our destiny to the designs that it holds. the future to the United States of America.

The problem lies in the fact that, due to a tragic and planetary dispute, the fate of that great nation is conditioned, together with that of the rest of the world, on its electoral process, which we previously viewed with interest, but never with anguish.

The contagious tragedy of the empire, through an exhausting and confrontational process, put it in the dilemma: to consolidate itself as the vanguard of the Sovereign States, or to surrender to the global rule of a universal government.

This led by the turncoat mercantilism, executioner of liberal and republican capitalism, in unthinkable and immoral association with renegade and opportunist Marxists, so that together, they can establish a New World Order.

These two options seized the US government. One installed in the White House and the other in the State Department.

Control of the Deep State Department, dominated by those who have usurped the definition of International Relations from the North American Head of State, taking under their abusive and totalitarian control countries such as Guatemala.

The participation of a sector of Guatemalan capital, mercantilist and traitor to liberal and republican ends, the essence of their economic ideology, repudiated free enterprise and bought the political will of the Marxist turncoats, leaving them control of the dictatorial, corrupt and totalitarians who inspired their original ideology.

A tragedy for Guatemala and the Central American Region contaminated by division and confrontation, which aims to nullify all the historical efforts made to create a zone of peace and development, which would be an example for America.

Driven by the putative sons of those who shot the Honduran Morazán … for greater derision, on September 15, 1842 in Costa Rica and of those who venaded the Guatemalan Barrios in El Salvador on April 2, 1885.

They are the same ones who seek to destroy the institutions of the political integration of Central America and the Republicans in Guatemala and have the cynicism to disguise themselves as national heroes, knowing themselves as traitors to Guatemala and traitors to our region.

It has not been easy to give President Trump a vote of confidence when his spokesmen have become complicit in the abusive intervention in our country.

A Trump, who ignores what in Guatemala, has been disguised as a Democrat, as a privileged partner of the Clintons, Obama, Biden and limited company, in an effort to destroy the republican and democratic institutions of our country.

A Trump whom ours sells homelands they hate and bet that the media and financial control, which has the voters of the north themselves disoriented, will transform their defeat into reality.

Voters, who are unaware that the future of humanity and the world depends on this crucial electoral result.

The old residence of zone ten and the impregnable fortress of Avenida La Reforma already received the guest in relief, as the involuntary new ruler of the country.

Uncovering President Trump’s ear would be his loyal obligation.

He has the key to the chest, buried in his garden, which contains the re-founding of the Republic of Guatemala.

We’ll see if you listen or continue to obstruct your president’s ear to keep him deaf.

It is in his hands to offer us peace or, tragically, as is happening in his country, to summon us to civil war.

