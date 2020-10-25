La corrupción: Lápida de un estado fallido (Spanish and English)

Mirilla Indiscreta

No me cabe la menor duda que la corrupción, es un fenómeno que ha acompañado al ser humano desde su creación o evolución.

Todas las concepciones filosóficas y religiosas marcan al homo sapiens como una especie que irrumpe en un momento de la creación o evolución y condiciona su entorno a dos factores fundamentales que lo caracterizan:

La subsistencia y el Dominio.

La subsistencia calcada en todos los seres animados o inanimados que habitamos la tierra, y que nacemos genéticamente preparados para enfrentar nuestro ciclo vital, efímero, largo o corto, con el propósito de… Subsistir.

Cómo parte de un todo infinito y en permanente expansión y movimiento, lo que nos rodea está conectado en vibrante y constante interrelación con nuestro planeta, cuya vinculación con el universo lo transforma también en una realidad aún desconocida de lo que vemos o no vemos, pero que existe.

En tanto que El Dominio ya es una cualidad del poder y el poder una consecuencia del instinto de subsistencia o la facultad racional, propia de quienes, dotados de raciocinio, con una inteligencia diferenciada, pueden utilizar su capacidad de actuar y modificar su entorno para ejercer dominio y autoridad sobre lo que le rodea y se encuentra al alcance de su voluntad.

Los seres humanos, han transformado históricamente esa voluntad en poder y dominación sobre la naturaleza y los bienes tangibles o intangibles, culturales o políticos que le interesan y satisfacen, incluyendo la de someter a sus semejantes.

Corrupción y pudrición son sinónimos de descomposición profunda e irreversible y una sociedad que oficializa y convierte en forma de gobierno la corrupción institucionalizada, provoca que se transforme en obligación social, purgarla y expulsarla, de cualquier manera, de los organismos que gobiernan al Estado.

El pueblo que tolera la corrupción institucional como forma de gobierno es tan corrupto como sus gobernantes.

Y más nauseabundo es el sistema, que permite a los mismos corruptos que cínicamente se auto faculten, disfrazándose de impolutos, para sindicar de corruptos a sus adversarios.

Los niveles de descomposición imperantes en nuestra Guatemala intervenida son inaguantables.

Los interventores autorizando a los políticos y gobernantes su cuota de corrupción e impunidad a cambio de cederles la soberanía patria y nuestro legítimo derecho a gobernarnos.

La Justicia rendida ante los designios de los delincuentes togados de jueces y magistrados que aceptaron la destrucción de nuestra constitución y la ley a cambio de mantenerse en sus posiciones ilegítimas.

Todas las semanas se disputa el Campeonato de La Corrupción y prácticamente ya no queda funcionario o dignatario que no se lo haya ganado.

Asqueada de semejante competencia, la patria apela a sus mejores hijos para que en su nombre extirpen ese cáncer que ha hecho metástasis en todo el cuerpo gubernamental.

Un Estado que pertenece a los funcionarios agota la vitalidad de la sociedad y esclaviza al pueblo.

Un pueblo que depende de las elecciones de otros Estados, prácticamente ha dejado de existir.

Pero lo más importante…Todos sabemos que sólo UNO es el camino… DOS…O MÁS… si nos queremos hacer los babosos.

INDISCRETE SIGHT

THE RAPID CORRUPTION OF A FAILED STATE

I have no doubt that corruption is a phenomenon that has accompanied the human being since its creation or evolution.

All philosophical and religious conceptions mark homo sapiens as a species that bursts into a moment of creation or evolution and conditions its environment to two fundamental factors that characterize it:

Subsistence and Dominion.

Subsistence traced in all the animate or inanimate beings that inhabit the earth, and that we are born genetically prepared to face our life cycle, ephemeral, long or short, with the purpose of … Subsisting.

As part of an infinite whole and in permanent expansion and movement, what surrounds us is connected in a vibrant and constant interrelation with our planet, whose connection with the universe also transforms it into a still unknown reality of what we see or do not see, but that exists.

While Dominion is already a quality of power and power a consequence of the subsistence instinct or the rational faculty, typical of those who, endowed with reason, with a differentiated intelligence, can use their ability to act and modify their environment to exercise dominion and authority over what surrounds him and is within the reach of his will.

Human beings have historically transformed that will into power and domination about nature and tangible or intangible, cultural or political goods that interest and satisfy him, including that of submitting to his fellow men.

Corruption and rot are synonymous with deep and irreversible decomposition and a society that formalizes and converts institutionalized corruption into a form of government, causes it to become a social obligation, purge it and expel it, in any way, from the organisms that govern the State.

The people who tolerate institutional corruption as a form of government are as corrupt as their rulers.

And more nauseating is the system, which allows the same corrupt who cynically empower themselves, disguising themselves as unpolluted, to syndicate their adversaries as corrupt.

The prevailing levels of decomposition in our intervened Guatemala are unbearable.

The interveners authorizing politicians and rulers their share of corruption and impunity in exchange for giving them the sovereignty of the country and our legitimate right to govern ourselves..

Justice rendered before the designs of the criminals robed of judges and magistrates who accepted the destruction of our constitution and the law in exchange for staying in their illegitimate positions.

Every week the Corruption Championship is held and there is practically no official or dignitary who has not won it..

Disgusted with such competition, the homeland appeals to its best children to extirpate that cancer that has metastasized throughout the governmental body in its name.

A state that belongs to the functionaries depletes the vitality of society and enslaves the people.

A people that depends on the elections of other states, has practically ceased to exist.

But most importantly … We all know that only ONE is the way … TWO … OR MORE … if we want to be slimy.

Libre expresión de pensamiento.

Lea más del autor: