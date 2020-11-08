Un golpe disfrazado de elecciones (Spanish and English)

Nada de lo que sucede en estas difíciles horas en los Estados Unidos, nos debiera ser ajeno.

La agresión electoral a la potencia más determinante de la tierra, la denunciamos en estas mismas páginas, con sus consecuencias, desde hace muchas semanas.

En español e inglés, para advertir a muchos zombis que vegetan en aquel país, en donde les pagaron como jornaleros y obreros, salarios nunca imaginados por ellos, y qué, en su tierra, sólo los obtienen, los delincuentes adentro o fuera del poder.

Se les fijó en la mente la fotografía de Washington, impresa en los dólares, pero no pensaron ni les importaron los ideales del señor de la fotografía…El ciego que no veía, cuando vio se quedó ciego, afirma el sabio refrán

Expertos como nos han hecho a los guatemaltecos, por ser el territorio más propicio y utilizado en la tierra, para experimentar infamias, por la reconocida indolencia de sus habitantes, y hago énfasis en llamarlos habitantes además acentuando también que se trata de un territorio, porque los ciudadanos tienen derechos que nosotros no ejercemos y es territorio, aquella porción de tierra colonizada por presuntos dueños que la explotan, extranjeros que la dominan y caciques locales, que la ofrecen, al mejor postor

Por esa razón experimentaron aquí y en otras partes del mundo, el sistema que replicarían, oportunamente, en la nación más poderosa de la tierra, para instalar el modelo de un nuevo orden mundial que les permitiera sustituir el poder del imperio, por un extraño, pero inmensamente poderoso consorcio de capitales, oficializando institucionalmente, que son los dueños del mundo y del destino de sus habitantes.

Un plan llevado milimétricamente a su objetivo de controlar al mundo y a sus habitantes, en todas las expresiones de la existencia humana.

Dueños de las farmacéuticas y sus laboratorios, perfeccionaron la fabricación de enfermedades y sus rentables curaciones, llevándolos al extremo de crear, virus de laboratorio, para doblegar la resistencia social a su mínima expresión.

Redujeron casi a cero la posibilidad de disentir de sus radicales posiciones, transformando la información universal en un instrumento de dominación, controlado por los medios tradicionales y masivos de comunicación social, fundando, adquiriendo o sobornando inmensas redes de difusión globalizada, que uniformaron la noticia, censurando a los opositores y borrando la posibilidad de existir comunicacionalmente a quienes se oponen a su oprobiosa y maligna dictadura.

En alarde de increíble soberbia y prepotencia se atrevieron a censurar y borrar los tweets del presidente de los Estados Unidos en ejercicio de su cargo, y a abandonar, algunos de los representantes de las comprometidas cadenas internacionales, el salón de conferencias de prensa de la Casa Blanca, cuando el mandatario explicaba y fundamentaba la posición oficial frente al escandaloso fraude.

Lo acusan de dictador, pero sabiendo la ausencia de represalias y conscientes de su poder, se burlan de él, tildándolo de payaso.

En su estupidez no logran entender, que seguramente, cuando se oficialice el triunfo de Trump, salvando a la República y así poder perseguir los graves delitos cometidos en el intento de golpe… tenga que actuar como dictador.

Está visto que el conflicto electoral, trasciende las fronteras estadunidenses y provoca que se ponga en peligro la paz mundial.

Hay gobiernos europeos qué, por consigna, respaldarían la destrucción progresiva del imperio, poniendo en entredicho, la eficacia de la OTAN, como resguardo militar y nuclear de la Organización del Tratado del Atlántico Norte.

En esa organización occidental, ejercen principal hegemonía, los recursos estratégicos de los Estados Unidos, ya que de ellos depende su seguridad nacional y la de occidente.

¿Permitirán los militares estadunidenses la pérdida del control militar de esa zona estratégica, aceptando la consolidación de un golpe, patrocinado por intereses privados, confabulados con sus principales enemigos históricos: Rusia, China y sus aliados, que pretenden su destrucción, utilizando a los mercantilistas y a los totalitaristas asociados en esta terrible aventura?

¡Yo estoy seguro que no!

¡Y que reaccionarán con su ejecutivo, apoyando la decisión que sea invocada por decreto presidencial, la aplicación de un estado de excepción, ya contemplado en la enmienda 14 de su constitución, tantas veces repetido por mí en estos artículos!

Será cuestión de horas… quizá ya haya sucedido cuando se publique este artículo esta mañana de domingo.

¡Todos saben, que en la tardanza está el peligro!

Primero Dios, en estas horas, se desvanezca en su totalidad el huracán ETA, que tanta tragedia significó para nuestro territorio y sus sufridos habitantes… y, para consagrarse en gloria, quiera el creador, que los Estados Unidos de América, se encuentren en acelerado proceso de devolverle la tranquilidad al mundo.

INDISCRETE SIGHT

A coup disguised as an election

Nothing that happens in these difficult hours in the United States should be foreign to us.

We have denounced the electoral aggression against the most decisive power on earth in these pages, with its consequences, for many weeks.

In Spanish and English, to warn many zombies that vegetate in that country, where they were paid as day laborers and workers, wages never imagined by them, and that, in their land, only criminals get, inside or outside of power.

The photograph of Washington, printed in dollars, was fixed in their minds, but they did not think or care about the ideals of the man of photography … The blind man who could not see, when he saw he became blind, says the wise saying

Experts as they have done to us Guatemalans, for being the most favorable and used territory on earth, to experience infamies, for the recognized indolence of its inhabitants, and I emphasize calling them inhabitants, also emphasizing that it is a territory, because Citizens have rights that we do not exercise and it is territory, that portion of land colonized by presumed owners who exploit it, foreigners who dominate it and local caciques, who offer it to the highest bidder.

For that reason they experimented here and in other parts of the world, the system that they would replicate, in due course, in the most powerful nation on earth, to install the model of a new world order that would allow them to substitute the power of the empire, by a stranger, but immensely powerful consortium of capitals, institutionally officializing, that they are the owners of the world and the destiny of its inhabitants.

A plan taken to the millimeter to its objective of controlling the world and its inhabitants, in all expressions of human existence.

Owners of the pharmaceutical companies and their laboratories, they perfected the manufacture of diseases and their profitable cures, taking them to the extreme of creating laboratory viruses, to subdue social resistance to its minimum expression.

They reduced to almost zero the possibility of dissenting from their radical positions, transforming universal information into an instrument of domination, controlled by the traditional and mass media of social communication, founding, acquiring or bribing huge globalized broadcast networks, which made the news uniform. , censoring the opponents and erasing the possibility of communicational existence of those who oppose his shameful and malignant dictatorship.

In a display of incredible arrogance and arrogance, they dared to censor and erase the tweets of the president of the United States in office, and to leave, some of the representatives of the compromised international networks, the press conference room of the White House , when the president explained and substantiated the official position against the scandalous fraud.

They accuse him of being a dictator, but knowing the absence of reprisals and aware of his power, they mock him, calling him a clown.

In their stupidity they cannot understand that surely, when Trump’s triumph is made official, saving the Republic and thus being able to prosecute the serious crimes committed in the attempted coup… he will have to act as a dictator.

It is seen that the electoral conflict, transcends the US borders and causes world peace to be endangered.

There are European governments that, by slogan, would support the progressive destruction of the empire, calling into question the effectiveness of NATO, as a military and nuclear safeguard of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

In this Western organization, the strategic resources of the United States exercise the main hegemony, since their national security and that of the West depend on them.

Will the US military allow the loss of military control of that strategic area, accepting the consolidation of a coup, sponsored by private interests, in cahoots with their main historical enemies: Russia, China and their allies, who seek their destruction, using the mercantilists? and the associated totalitarians in this terrible adventure?

I’m sure not!

And that they will react with their executive, supporting the decision that is invoked by presidential decree, the application of a state of exception, already contemplated in the 14th amendment of their constitution, repeated so many times by me in these articles!

It will be a matter of hours… It may have already happened when this article is published this Sunday morning.

Everyone knows that delay is in danger!

God first, in these hours, the ETA hurricane, which meant so much tragedy for our territory and its long-suffering inhabitants … and, to consecrate itself in glory, may the creator want the United States of America to be in acceleration process of restoring tranquility to the world.

