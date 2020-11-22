El final se acerca ya (Spanish and English)

Que el final se acerca ya… es irreversible… y lo irónico del caso es que fue… a su manera.

El final se acerca ya, serenamente… fue parte de una melodía transformada aquel día en himno personal, que, a su ingreso, al Teatro Nacional, sustituyó a la Granadera acompañando a don Alejandro en la gran aventura de asumir la presidencia.

No sé si serenamente… pero cumpliéndose su propia premonición… El final se acerca ya.

Ignoramos si apacible y romántico, pero cuando quienes detentan el poder real desde hace mucho tiempo, deciden un giro de timón, la maquinaria se ajusta a sus deseos y comienza a caminar acompañada de coros disciplinados y eficaces que hacen acústico el llamado de los jefes de la tribu.

Son los mismos, con los que se arropó desde aquel primer día, para sentirse seguro y a cambio de impunidad les cedió el poder político y económico de la nación, reservándose como privilegio, ser soberbio y poder aparentar que manda y decide.

Lo que no le aclararon… es que sólo se referían a los negocios y la corrupción pasajera, que satisface, pero también condena.

Engolosinados con los negocios y la protección aparente de los dueños de la hacienda, lo hicieron rehén de las más cuestionables pasiones y debilidades. Y, hoy, le comunican que el poder profundo decidió que el trámite del despido se inició ya.

En la perspectiva de quienes usurpan el gobierno les parecerá un incidente superable.

Por esa razón transformaron la administración pública en un mostrador de madera barata, que produce sin inversión, pero que se comienza a desarmar y la misma madera puede servir para construir la guillotina que más cabezas espera en la historia del país.

La consigna está dada, el dinero disponible por montones, que como es costumbre, aliviarán las tensiones de quienes además de vivir del presupuesto y los cargos públicos, han transformado caricaturas ideológicas, en productivas empresas lucrativas, que además del cargo público, los autoriza para conspirar abiertamente en contra de sus propios jefes decorativos.

Mientras los conservadores se comen por pedazos su diezmada dirigencia, los supuestos progresistas transforman en dioses a sus animales.

Progresistas con respaldos oficiales nacionales y extranjeros burlándose de los conservadores de oficio, confabulados para defender al gobierno, a cambio mendrugos.

Los conservadores sin chance, defendiendo al gobierno, y los del gobierno, botando a su propio gobierno. ¡Vaya contradicción!

Pero en medio de toda la confusión, plenamente justificados y usurpando las causas con las que se identifica el pueblo, avanzan en medio de una ostensible bonanza de recursos estratégicos y financieros quienes vendieron al país desde hace mucho tiempo.

Los mismos que legitimaron y siguen pidiendo la intervención extrajera y apuestan descaradamente para quitarle la miserable cuota de poder con la que podrían contar los guatemaltecos para devolverle la dignidad y soberanía al país.

Y por añadidura tienen la osadía de hacer cómplice al pueblo, debido a la necesidad sentida en la colectividad, ovejizada y confundida, de cambiarle inmediatamente el rumbo al país.

Una oportunidad de oro para unir honestamente a los guatemaltecos y convocarlos a la unidad nacional, puede transformarse, si se les permite, en el instrumento de dominación definitiva, además de poder consumar, la destrucción de estratégicas instituciones nacionales, en creciente y provocada agonía… Al entendido por señas…Y al rústico a palos.

Ya lo decía el literato y consagrado dramaturgo español don Jacinto Benavente, premio nobel de literatura en 1922: “Lo peor que hacen los malos, es ponernos a dudar de los buenos”

Magistral descripción de los que está pasando en Guatemala, en donde todos dudan de todos, incluso de los buenos… menos los malos…que no dudan ni destruyen a sus malos.

El final se acerca ya indefectiblemente…

Se ofrecieron renuncias simultáneas y al mismo tiempo, el mismo personaje, sugirió medidas oportunas para atenuar la situación momentáneamente, restándole mérito, a su valiente propuesta.

El término Renuncia, es demasiado tentador como para dejarlo por un lado a estas alturas del partido.

Los inconformes, la totalidad consciente e inconsciente del país, con excepción de los socios, no desperdiciarán la oportunidad de deshacerse de lo que se considera un mal gobierno.

Pero insisto, puede ser una gran oportunidad, para reconciliar al pueblo o bien, hundirlo más, por la prepotencia de sus gestores por consigna, que más allá de fortalecer la república, tienen como objetivo, darle paso, a una dictadura totalitaria de mercantilistas, tontos útiles y de pseudo marxistas oportunistas.

Aprovechando la incertidumbre estadunidense y el aún ostensible poder del Departamento de Estado Profundo y sus instrumentos diplomáticos locales han declarado, la madre de todas sus batallas.

Lo acontecido ayer, incluida la infame quema de un insustituible edificio histórico, que justificará la represión, es el primer acto de una obra de la que ya se conoce el epílogo.

Pero que el final se acerca ya… es irreversible… y lo irónico del caso es que fue… a su manera.

INDISCRETE SIGHT

THE END IS COMING NOW

The end is approaching, serenely… it was part of a melody transformed that day into a personal hymn, which, upon entering the National Theater, replaced the Grenadier accompanying Don Alejandro on the great adventure of assuming the presidency.

I do not know if serenely … but fulfilling his own premonition … The end is already near.

We do not know if it is peaceful and romantic, but when those who have held real power for a long time decide to turn the wheel, the machinery adjusts to their wishes and begins to walk accompanied by disciplined and effective choirs that make the call of the chiefs of staff acoustic. the tribe.

They are the same ones, with whom he clothed himself from that first day, to feel safe and in exchange for impunity he gave them the political and economic power of the nation, reserving himself as a privilege, being arrogant and being able to pretend that he commands and decides.

What they did not clarify … is that they only referred to business and temporary corruption, which satisfies, but also condemns.

Enchanted with business and the apparent protection of the hacienda owners, they held him hostage to the most questionable passions and weaknesses. And, today, they inform you that the deep power decided that the dismissal process has already begun.

From the perspective of those who usurp the government, it will seem like a surmountable incident.

For this reason, they transformed the public administration into a cheap wooden counter, which produces without investment, but which is beginning to be dismantled and the same wood can be used to build the guillotine that expects the most heads in the country’s history.

The slogan is given, the money available in piles, which as usual, will alleviate the tensions of those who, in addition to living off the budget and public offices, have transformed ideological caricatures into productive lucrative companies, which, in addition to public office, authorize them to conspire openly against their own decorative bosses.

While the conservatives eat their decimated leadership to pieces, the supposed progressives transform their animals into gods.

Progressives with official national and foreign backing mocking the ex officio conservatives, conspiring to defend the government, in exchange for crumbs.

Conservatives without a chance, defending the government, and those in the government, throwing out their own government. What a contradiction!

But in the midst of all the confusion, fully justified and usurping the causes with which the people identify, they advance in the midst of an ostensible bonanza of strategic and financial resources that they sold to the country for a long time.

The same ones who legitimized and continue to call for foreign intervention and shamelessly bet to take away the miserable quota of power that Guatemalans could count on to restore dignity and sovereignty to the country.

And in addition, they have the audacity to make the people an accomplice, due to the need felt in the community, sheepish and confused, to immediately change the course of the country.

A golden opportunity to honestly unite Guatemalans and summon them to national unity, can be transformed, if allowed, into the instrument of definitive domination, in addition to being able to consummate, the destruction of strategic national institutions, in increasing and provoked agony … To the understood by signs … And to the rustic with sticks.

The writer and consecrated Spanish playwright Don Jacinto Benavente, Nobel Prize for Literature in 1922, said: “The worst thing the bad guys do is to make us doubt the good guys”.

Masterful description of what is happening in Guatemala, where everyone doubts everyone, even the good guys … except the bad guys … who don’t doubt or destroy their bad guys.

The end is unfailingly approaching …

Simultaneous resignations were offered and at the same time, the same character suggested appropriate measures to mitigate the situation momentarily, detracting from the merit of his brave proposal.

The term Resignation is too tempting to be put aside at this point in the party.

The dissatisfied, the conscious and unconscious totality of the country, with the exception of the partners, will not waste the opportunity to get rid of what is considered bad government.

But I insist, it can be a great opportunity, to reconcile the people or sink it further, due to the arrogance of its managers by slogan, which, beyond strengthening the republic, have the objective of giving way to a totalitarian dictatorship of mercantilists, useful fools and opportunist pseudo Marxists.

Taking advantage of the American uncertainty and the still ostensible power of the Deep State Department and its local diplomatic instruments they have declared, the mother of all their battles.

What happened yesterday, including the infamous burning of an irreplaceable historical building, which will justify the repression, is the first act of a work for which the epilogue is already known.

But that the end is already near … it is irreversible … and the irony of the case is that it was … in its own way.

