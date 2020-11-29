Nos están pintando un chaleco (Spanish and English)

Un chaleco de vestir de exquisito corte de boutique de lujo, hace lucir al artista que lo exhibe, enfocado por las cámaras que lo trasmiten, de un buen gusto excepcional.

La imagen de la cintura para arriba, proyecta refinamiento e impecable presencia y estilo.

Esa impresión dura solamente los segundos que tarda, hasta que otro plano de la audición, lo enfoca de cuerpo entero.

La falda larga de la camisa, montada sobre el pantalón contrasta bruscamente con el saco pequeño que apenas alcanza a cubrir el abdomen, la totalidad de la espalda y el largo de los brazos de quién lo exhibe, combinándolo con un pantalón apretado, que le hace una nueva cintura abajo del ombligo, que visto desde atrás, si no fuera por la falda de la camisa, exhibiría casi la totalidad de la raya que termina en el citoprocto o ano celular.

Coronando el entalladísimo pantalón unos descomunales zapatos tenis de múltiples colores transforman aquel adefesio, en ícono del buen gusto contemporáneo, recuerdo superado del payaso de circo, vestido para hacer reír.

Imágenes andrógenas perdidas en la indefinición sexual, asexual o francamente masculina en las mujeres, y forzados por la moda, progresivamente femenina, en los hombres.

En las mujeres, con trajes bien cortados obscuros y de rayas o vestidos sastres, como se les llama, con sacos bléiser o traslapados, hacen retornar el recuerdo del pundonoroso varón ejecutivo de décadas pasadas.

Pelo largo en los varones que justificándolo con el de Jesús, parece más el de Magdalena.

Como contraste, las mujeres cortándose el pelo a veces hasta la raíz, asumen junto con la ropa, un rol diferenciado que hacen que los niños parezcan niñas y las niñas parezcan niños.

Lo que podría verse como un proceso natural de modas pasajeras, tenemos que entender hoy, que va más allá y que se trata de una sacudida a la cultura planetaria para instalar un modelo de convivencia en el cual, la confusión de los papeles, transforma la anarquía, en un método de lucha para instalar formas aún desconocidas de gobierno mundializado y sean normales supuestas políticas de inclusión y tolerancia que logren el objetivo de bañar de decencia a la promiscuidad.

¡Vaya visión conservadora y extremista!, escucho ya los insultos e intuyo los mensajes, de los dirigentes inconscientes de la masa, que sintiéndose superiores y diferentes se transforman en instrumentos corrientes, vulgares y mediocres de los verdaderos dirigentes y financistas del Nuevo Orden Mundial.

Resistiéndose a pensar, como borregos, asumen poses intelectualoides para justificar la barbarie y agresión irreversible a la cultura universal.

Despojaron su validez al voto, institucionalizando el fraude, para designar nuevos gobiernos, destruyendo la base fundamental de la democracia.

Denuncian la tiranía de los titulares de los organismos ejecutivos, pero no proponen la eliminación del presidencialismo sustituyéndolo por un sistema parlamentario que le dé estabilidad a la Constitución Política, elimine al Presidente-Monarca y le devuelva estabilidad y confianza al pacto constitucional y quienes lo hagan se transformen en la “última Asamblea Nacional Constituyente”

Se proyecta y ofrece un Gobierno de Unidad Nacional, pero ya se distribuyen las ternas de los supuestos nuevos gobernantes, del Pacto de los Interventores.

Se convoca al pueblo a manifestar pero lo usurpan los que pagan las pancartas y controlan los medios de comunicación tradicionales.

Se atacan de corrupción mutuamente los corruptos, pero comparten el gobierno y ahora se disputan el mando entre los mismos: Interventores e intervenidos… los mismos.

Se proclaman rebeldes y sediciosos, pero sin la autorización de la fortaleza de la Avenida la Reforma solo amenazan con ametralladoras de cuetes.

Todos se transforman en líderes … pero del Facebook.

Como buenos patriotas unos con Biden y otros con Trump.

…. Y con el pueblo… esos llamados dinosaurios que vivos o muertos creyeron en la Democracia, el Poder del Pueblo, la Soberanía y la Libertad.

Malaya un Tiranosaurio Rex, en lugar de un Tiranosaurio gay.

INDISCRETE SIGHT

THEY ARE PAINTING US A VEST

A dress waistcoat with an exquisite luxury boutique cut, makes the artist who exhibits it look, focused by the cameras that transmit it, of exceptional good taste.

The image from the waist up, projects refinement and impeccable presence and style.

That impression lasts only for the seconds it takes, until another plane of hearing focuses on the whole body.

The long skirt of the shirt, mounted on the pants, contrasts sharply with the small jacket that barely reaches to cover the abdomen, the entire back and the length of the arms of the person who exhibits it, combining it with tight pants, which makes it a new waist below the navel, which, seen from behind, if it were not for the skirt of the shirt, would show almost the entire line that ends in the cytoproctum or cellular anus.

Crowning the extremely tailored trousers, huge multi-colored tennis shoes transform that eyesore, into an icon of contemporary good taste, an outdated memory of the circus clown, dressed to make people laugh.

Androgenic images lost in sexual, asexual or frankly masculine lack of definition in women, and forced by progressively feminine fashion in men.

In the women, with well-cut dark and striped suits or tailored dresses, as they are called, with blister or overlapping jackets, they bring back the memory of the proud male executive of past decades.

Long hair in men that justifying it with that of Jesus, seems more that of Magdalena.

In contrast, women, sometimes cutting their hair down to the roots, assume, along with their clothes, a different role that makes boys look like girls and girls look like boys.

What could be seen as a natural process of passing fashions, we have to understand today that it goes further and that it is a shaking of planetary culture to install a model of coexistence in which, the confusion of roles, transforms the anarchy, in a method of struggle to install still unknown forms of globalized government and supposed policies of inclusion and tolerance that achieve the objective of showering promiscuity with decency.

What a conservative and extremist vision! I already hear the insults and I sense the messages, from the unconscious leaders of the masses, who, feeling superior and different, become ordinary, vulgar and mediocre instruments of the true leaders and financiers of the New World Order.

Resisting to think, like sheep, they assume intellectual poses to justify barbarism and irreversible aggression to universal culture.

They stripped the validity of the vote, institutionalizing fraud, to appoint new governments, destroying the fundamental basis of democracy.

They denounce the tyranny of the heads of the executive bodies, but they do not propose the elimination of Presidentialism, substituting it for a parliamentary system that gives stability to the Political Constitution, eliminates the President-Monarch and restores stability and trust to the constitutional pact and those who do so. become the “last National Constituent Assembly”

A Government of National Unity is planned and offered, but the list of the so-called new rulers of the Pact of the Auditors is already distributed.

The people are summoned to demonstrate but are usurped by those who pay for the banners and control the traditional media.

Corrupt mutually attack each other with corruption, but they share the government and now they dispute the command among themselves: Interveners and intervened … the same.

They proclaim themselves rebels and seditious, but without the authorization of the fortress on Avenida la Reforma they only threaten with machine guns.

They all become leaders … but of Facebook.

As good patriots, some with Biden and others with Trump.

…. And with the people… those so-called dinosaurs who, alive or dead, believed in Democracy, the Power of the People, Sovereignty and Freedom.

Malaya a Tyrannosaurus Rex, instead of a gay Tyrannosaurus.

