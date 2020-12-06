Otra tribuna en la plaza (Spanish and English)

Mirilla Indiscreta

Cuando la desesperación nubla la razón, el suicidio surge como salvación.

Ya lo decía el escritor colombiano José María Vargas Vila en su muy repetida y desesperada recomendación: Cuando la vida es un martirio, el suicidio es un deber.

Extrema e irracional decisión personal e inexplicable conducta cuando es colectiva.

Fue, por ejemplo, un suicidio Nacional solicitar la intervención de la Organización de Estados Americanos, entregando la minúscula porción de soberanía que le quedaba al país, desestimando, en lugar de ese absurdo entreguista, recurrir a nuestra organización regional, como primera instancia para solventar los problemas centroamericanos.

Debiéramos comenzar a marcar el paso, defendiendo categóricamente que Guatemala forma parte de Centroamérica y que son sus propias instituciones, en primera instancia, las llamadas a conocer y resolver, la problemática, política, económica y social de la Región.

No es una ficción que nos organizamos como una unidad geopolítica, posterior a la independencia a partir de la Federación Centroamericana forjada en 1824, de la Organización de Estados Centroamericanos 1951, el Mercado común Centroamericano en la década de los sesenta y por último, el Sistema de Integración Centroamericano en 1991.

Es infame que el proceso de integración política centroamericano se vea amenazado y boicoteado de manera sistemática por intereses foráneos.

Nos prefieren parcelados en fincas, administradas por lacayos nacionales, para no tener que enfrentar una región institucionalmente unida y como lo es ahora mismo, con la participación de Belice, Panamá y República Dominicana.

Es como tener una casa grande y dormir con el enemigo en la pensión de enfrente.

Por eso los enemigos de la institucionalidad centroamericana vigente, y plenamente establecida, conspiran con los intereses foráneos para desarticular el frente político y económico, que significa el istmo y el caribe unificado, al punto de constituir, después de los Estados Unidos, el segundo consumidor de su propia producción Regional.

Europa no llega al 9 por ciento de consumo del comercio exterior regional, que como realidad intra-regional, constituye la base más sólida de nuestro desarrollo nacional y que después del desastre actual requerirá nuevas estrategias.

Entiendo que el ataque sistemático a las instituciones centroamericanas es rentable para algunos, por la avaricia de los monopolio, control y explotación económica de nuestro país, y de otros que lo hacen por consigna de sus patrones extranjeros y no les importa sub-contratarse como vende-patrias de Guatemala, además de hacer invisible a centro américa, no obstante estar armada con sus propias instituciones y recursos, para convivir con decoro, en un mundo competitivo azotado por una crisis de destino e identidad.

Es increíble que muchos guatemaltecos claman por unir a centro américa, para defendernos juntos, ignorando que ya está unida por sus instituciones y que depende únicamente de nosotros, acudir a ellas para fortalecer y hacer valer nuestra soberanía Regional.

Pero volviendo a nuestra pequeña finca, también significa un suicidio, que por matar al lobo no nos percatemos que el dragón se comerá al lobo y a nosotros también.

No podemos ignorar que los recursos puestos a disposición de la movilización de la “gente” constituyen un negocio para los que movilizan, además del porcentaje que les queda por cada movilizado.

En medio de ese torrente de agua sucia, los ciudadanos flotando para evitar ahogarse, terminan arrastrados, no obstante constituir una mayoría en medio de grupúsculos organizados en siglas que ya agotaron el abecedario para denominar a sus organizaciones, sin gente, pero con presupuesto.

La primera convocatoria respondió a la planeada movilización, como una auténtica reacción espontánea de la ciudadanía indignada.

Sin liderazgo visible los asistentes de manera inocente percibieron que podía tratarse de una convocatoria pluralista y nacional, donde la sopa de letras, de las organizaciones sin gente, permitirían la legítima protesta ciudadana.

Planeada meticulosamente, a la segunda y la de ayer, ya le pusieron tarima y escogidos por su apariencia, más que su legitimidad como dirigentes, se adueñaron del escenario y haciendo alarde de equipos de sonido, que serían la envidia de madona, los pusieron a leer papeles previamente escritos, con la misma jerga y peticiones imposibles, en nombre del pueblo y los presentes, que ven con desconcierto, como los grupúsculos radicales le roban su identidad ciudadana.

Dueños del micrófono usurpan la inocencia de los ciudadanos decentes.

No podemos tolerar un suicidio colectivo, aceptando la consigna radicalizada como un proyecto de nación; y que convocando a la anarquía lo disfracen de proyecto constitucional.

Constituye un suicidio colectivo también, como lo hizo el ejecutivo, solicitar otra vez la intervención extranjera, pidiendo formar parte de un proyectado fondo para la paz, orientado para fortalecer al sector de la justicia, legitimando el sicariato judicial, para consolidar la dictadura de la toga, utilizando la ley como instrumento para proteger la impunidad y corrupción, así como un mecanismo, espurio pero eficaz, para perseguir a la oposición soberanista y republicana.

Constituye otro suicidio colectivo permitir que esa minoría contratada para incendiar al país, ponga en su micrófono y se lo quiera robar, el discurso que le pertenece al pueblo.

Debemos instalar nuestra propia tribuna popular en ese mismo escenario para que además de evidenciar al dragón que representan, se avergüencen por poner, a pobres sujetos, vendidos o confundidos, a repetir como loros, un lenguaje que desconocen.

Los guatemaltecos no nos queremos suicidar, aspiramos a vivir en democracia y libertad en el país centroamericano que constituye la esperanza de la región.

Debemos alumbrar con la llama de la unión regional y la unidad nacional el nuevo estandarte que reclaman los guatemaltecos para liberarse de la anarquía, corrupción y una dirigencia fallida.

Somos más que ellos… mejores y más valientes, sin más recursos que apelar a la dignidad de quienes pueden y deben salvar a Guatemala.

Que se suiciden otros…los que le tienen cuentas pendientes a la patria.

INDISCRETE SIGHT

ANOTHER TRIBUNE IN THE PLAZA

When despair clouds reason, suicide emerges as salvation.

The Colombian writer José María Vargas Vila already said it in his much repeated and desperate recommendation: When life is a martyrdom, suicide is a duty.

Extreme and irrational personal decision and inexplicable behavior when it is collective.

It was, for example, a National suicide to request the intervention of the Organization of American States, handing over the minuscule portion of sovereignty that remained to the country, rejecting, instead of that absurd surrender, to resort to our regional organization, as the first instance to solve Central American problems.

We should begin to set the pace, categorically defending that Guatemala is part of Central America and that its own institutions are, in the first instance, the calls to know and resolve the region’s political, economic and social problems.

It is not a fiction that we organize ourselves as a geopolitical unit, after independence from the Central American Federation forged in 1824, the Organization of Central American States in 1951, the Central American Common Market in the sixties and finally, the system Central American integration in 1991.

It is infamous that the process of Central American political integration is systematically threatened and boycotted by foreign interests.

They prefer us parceled out in farms, managed by national lackeys, so as not to have to face an institutionally united region and as it is right now, with the participation of Belize, Panama and the Dominican Republic.

It’s like having a big house and sleeping with the enemy in the boarding house across the street.

That is why the enemies of the current and fully established Central American institutionality conspire with foreign interests to dismantle the political and economic front, which means the isthmus and the unified Caribbean, to the point of constituting, after the United States, the second consumer of its own Regional production.

Europe does not reach 9 percent of regional foreign trade consumption, which as an intra-regional reality, constitutes the most solid base of our national development and which after the current disaster will require new strategies.

I understand that the systematic attack on Central American institutions is profitable for some, due to the greed of the monopoly, control and economic exploitation of our country, and for others who do it at the request of their foreign bosses and do not mind subcontracting as they sell -the homelands of Guatemala, in addition to making Central America invisible, despite being armed with its own institutions and resources, to coexist with decorum, in a competitive world plagued by a crisis of destiny and identity.

It is incredible that many Guatemalans cry out to unite Central America, to defend ourselves together, ignoring that it is already united by its institutions and that it depends solely on us, to turn to them to strengthen and assert our Regional sovereignty.

But going back to our little farm, it also means suicide, that by killing the wolf we don’t realize that the dragon will eat the wolf and us too.

We cannot ignore that the resources made available for the mobilization of the “people” constitute a business for those who mobilize, in addition to the percentage that remains for each mobilized.

In the midst of that torrent of dirty water, citizens floating to avoid drowning, end up dragged, despite constituting a majority in the midst of small groups organized in acronyms that have already exhausted the alphabet to name their organizations, without people, but with a budget.

The first convocation responded to the planned mobilization, as a genuine spontaneous reaction from the outraged citizens.

Without visible leadership, the attendees innocently perceived that it could be a pluralistic and national convocation, where the alphabet soup of organizations without people would allow legitimate citizen protest.

Meticulously planned, the second and the one yesterday, they already put a stage and chosen for their appearance, more than their legitimacy as leaders, they took over the stage and flaunting sound equipment, which would be the envy of Madonna, they put them on reading previously written papers, with the same jargon and impossible requests, on behalf of the people and those present, who see with bewilderment how radical groups steal their identity as citizens.

Microphone owners usurp the innocence of decent citizens.

We cannot tolerate a collective suicide, accepting the radicalized slogan as a national project; and that by summoning anarchy they disguise it as a constitutional project.

It is also a collective suicide, as the executive did, to request foreign intervention again, asking to be part of a projected fund for peace, aimed at strengthening the justice sector, legitimizing the judicial hitman, to consolidate the dictatorship of toga, using the law as an instrument to protect impunity and corruption, as well as a spurious but effective mechanism to persecute the sovereignist and republican opposition.

It constitutes another collective suicide to allow that minority hired to set the country on fire, put on their microphone and want to steal it, the speech that belongs to the people.

We must install our own popular tribune in that same scenario so that in addition to showing the dragon they represent, they are ashamed for putting poor subjects, sold or confused, to repeat like parrots, a language they do not know.

We Guatemalans do not want to commit suicide, we aspire to live in democracy and freedom in the Central American country that constitutes the hope of the region.

We must light with the flame of regional union and national unity the new banner that Guatemalans demand to free themselves from anarchy, corruption and a failed leadership.

We are more than them … better and braver, with no other resources than to appeal to the dignity of those who can and must save Guatemala.

That others commit suicide … those who have pending accounts to the country.

