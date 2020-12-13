Desnudando al Príncipe (Spanish and English)

Mirilla Indiscreta

En la política contemporánea pareciera que toda conducta ética riñera con su esencia.

La admonición de que la lealtad paga y la deslealtad se paga, ya no constituye amenaza para nadie que incube en sus propósitos una traición, o menos fuerte, una sencilla deslealtad.

La competencia de los antivalores encuentra en el quehacer político una fuente inagotable de posibilidades que permiten que el traidor sea un triunfador y el defraudado un ingenuo o un imbécil.

La ecuación de que la lealtad paga y la deslealtad se paga, se invierte en su pretensión valorativa y ahora decadente.

En la práctica, el defraudador se auto-valora como listo, audaz, inteligente, incluso al evaluar su propia imagen, cuando viéndose al espejo en lugar de provocarse asco, se elogia a sí mismo por sus infames hazañas.

“Es tan tonto, que no se dio cuenta que lo engañé”, se ufana frente al espejo, cuando se rasura.

En esa sequía de valores, la palabra o el compromiso del príncipe suele ser tan falso como la del justificado plebeyo.

Ya no existe nivel que sea libre de esa ingrata epidemia social.

De un muletazo sobre el tablero, por ejemplo, un acuerdo de gobierno para darle certeza a las funciones y jerarquías constitucionales, en menos de 48 horas queda sin efecto.

Más rudo aún el golpetazo, sin ningún pudor, adquiere la forma de acuerdo del ejecutivo para defenestrar nuevamente al vicepresidente de sus funciones constitucionales.

Finalmente, la palabra del príncipe, recordando a Maquiavelo, al perder el peso de la confianza, deja por un lado la esfera de la moral para atenerse únicamente a las necesidades reales del poder por el poder mismo.

En nuestra realidad política y social, el poder justifica cualquier medio para mantenerlo.

Incluyendo la corrupción permanente, como mecanismo inteligente para pervertir la conciencia de quienes deciden y pagan cualquier precio para mantenerse en el ejercicio del poder.

¿Fue ingenuo el vicepresidente al creer en la palabra de su príncipe o fue canalla el príncipe, al humillar con el irrespeto, la expoliada fe de su servidor?

El problema es que el presidente no es príncipe ni el vicepresidente es su servidor.

Ambos son empleados privilegiados del gobierno, donde quién se presupone manda, es el pueblo, que, sin príncipes ni lacayos, agota todos los días su mancillada paciencia e insiste, en mantener con vida, una constitución y una república, que los sicarios asesinan y reviven a discreción todo el tiempo, de acuerdo a sus conveniencias.

Sin ser Estado Libre Asociado, porque no nos aceptarían, después de habernos regalado, hasta los diputados de la nación del norte, disponen administrar nuestro país, reducidos menos que colonia, a un simple territorio.

El caso de la congresista Torres, escuintleca de origen, es un indignante ejemplo. Después de renunciar a su nacionalidad y jurar lealtad a una bandera extranjera pretende administrar Guatemala a control remoto

Cualquiera, con mediano poder en los Estados Unidos, dispone, resuelve, manda y castiga nuestra dignidad de supuestos ciudadanos libres, con una insolencia que no soportarían ni los antiguos esclavos de esa nación.

Con su aprobación y franca simpatía, una constitución prostituida que se viola, la compran o la venden por la noche y la visten de señorita por las mañanas y la exhiben como virgen para que siga engañando a los incautos.

El acuerdo presidencial, se transformó nuevamente en pantomima, retornándonos a la corrupta realidad de la anarquía, poderes contrapuestos y coludidos para mantener la farsa y ciudadanos sin república, con virus y constantemente provocados para ver si reaccionan o siquiera existen.

Veremos finalmente quién será el defraudado o triunfador: El príncipe que no es príncipe, el vice-Príncipe que tampoco es vasallo, o la plebe que piensa y repiensa incendiar a la Bastilla.

¡Como dicen en el campo ¡… ¡Esta burra o pare o revienta!

INDISCRETE SIGHT

UNSHELLING THE PRINCE

In contemporary politics it seems that all ethical conduct at odds with its essence.

The admonition that loyalty pays, and disloyalty is paid, no longer constitutes a threat to anyone who incudes treason in their purposes, or less strong, a simple disloyalty.

The competition of the anti-values finds in the political task an inexhaustible source of possibilities that allow the traitor to be a winner and the defrauded a naive or an idiot.

The equation that loyalty pays, and disloyalty pays, is reversed in its value claim and now decaying.

In practice, the fraudster values himself as clever, bold, intelligent, even when evaluating his own image, when looking in the mirror instead of provoking disgust, he praises himself for his nefarious exploits.

“He’s so stupid that he didn’t realize I cheated on him,” he boasts in front of the mirror, when he shaves.

In this drought of values, the word or commitment of the prince is usually as false as that of the justified commoner.

There is no longer a level that is free from this ungrateful social epidemic.

From a crutch on the board, for example, a government agreement to give certainty to the functions and constitutional hierarchies, in less than 48 hours is without effectiveness.

Even more rude, the blow, without any shame, takes the form of an agreement by the executive to again oust the vice president from his constitutional functions.

Finally, the word of the prince, remembering Machiavelli, losing the weight of trust, leaves on one side the sphere of morality to attend only to the real needs of power for power itself.

In our political and social reality, power justifies any means to maintain it.

Including permanent corruption, as an intelligent mechanism to pervert the conscience of those who decide and pay any price to stay in power.

Was the vice president naive in believing in the word of his prince or was the prince a scoundrel, by humiliating the looted faith of his servant with disrespect?

The problem is that the president is not a prince nor is the vice president his servant.

Both are privileged employees of the government, where it is the people who are supposed to rule, who, without princes or lackeys, wear out their stained patience every day and insist, on keeping alive, a constitution and a republic, which the hitmen murder and they revive at will all the time, according to their convenience.

Without being a Commonwealth, because they would not accept us, after having gifted us, even the deputies of the northern nation, they have to administer our country, reduced less than a colony, to a simple territory.

The case of Congresswoman Torres, a native of Escuintla Guatemala, is an outrageous example. After renouncing his nationality and swearing allegiance to a foreign flag, he intends to administer Guatemala by remote control

Anyone, with medium power in the United States, disposes, resolves, commands and punishes our dignity as supposed free citizens, with an insolence that even the former slaves of that nation would not bear.

With his approval and frank sympathy, a prostituted constitution that is violated, bought or sold at night and dressed as a young lady in the morning and displayed as a virgin so that it continues to deceive the unwary.

The presidential agreement was once again transformed into pantomime, returning us to the corrupt reality of anarchy, opposing and colluded powers to maintain the farce and citizens without a republic, with viruses and constantly provoked to see if they react or even exist.

We will finally see who will be disappointed or victorious: The prince who is not a prince, the vice-prince who is not a vassal, or the mob who thinks and rethinks to set the Bastille on fire.

As they say in the field… This donkey either give birth or bursts!

Libre expresión de pensamiento.

Lea más del autor: