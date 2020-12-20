Al entendido por señas y al rústico a palos (Spanish and English)

Mirilla Indiscreta

La decadente Democracia, cuyo proceso de extinción se perfecciona todos los días, me luce como el anciano acaudalado cuya fortuna revive en sus parientes y cercanos, el interés por señalar su relación íntima con aquel, cadáver en perspectiva, que de repente, se transforma en el amor de todos.

¡Nunca un moribundo había estado tan vivo!

Esos estertores son ahora tan audibles, porque el faro que alumbraba al resto del mundo, proclamando la vitalidad del modelo, democrático transita por la crisis sistémica más terrible de su historia.

Una nación que fue el producto luminoso de su guerra civil, y que con el tiempo generó y se involucró en guerras alrededor del mundo, retornando a su origen: La guerra civil, para sellar su destino final como sistema y seguramente en poco tiempo como la potencia más poderosa e influyente de la tierra.

Estamos viviendo y presenciado en tiempo real la decadencia de un imperio de 245 años de existencia que surgió un 4 julio de 1776.

La llamada balcanización de un Estado, no es otra cosa que la desintegración territorial de sus componentes como ha sucedido en Europa muchas veces, posterior a las grandes guerras y quizá las más recientes y de allí su nombre, `por estar en los Balcanes, la división en las repúblicas Checa y Eslovaquia de la otrora Checoslovaquia en 1993 y de la Unión de Repúblicas Socialistas Soviéticas (URSS) y su retorno a Rusia, después de la caída del muro de Berlín y la unificación de Alemania en 1989.

Aunque lejano aún, podría ser el destino de los Estados de la Unión Americana, surgiendo dentro de esa ecuación, una poderosa California y Texas, éste último incluso, con una cláusula de reserva en relación a la unión que no le priva su derecho de invocar la República.

He allí el resultado de irrespetar la voluntad popular, qué, aunque inmerso, el sistema estadunidense, en una compleja operación de votación indirecta, se percibe legítima o ilegítima a partir del resultado en las urnas electorales.

Destruida esa confianza, el sistema se derrumba y nos anticipa, que el supuesto gobierno del supuesto ganador, sería la fuente inicial de la implosión progresiva del imperio y que salvo una acción reparadora, que parte de la imposición de la Ley Marcial, y la muchas veces invocada en esta columna, Enmienda 14 que defiende la integridad de la República, pocas esperanzas quedan, que el espíritu, de la también enmienda constitucional número 2, que legitima la tenencia y portación de armas para defenderla (La República), no sea por el contrario, para iniciar una guerra civil.

Muy cerca de ese escenario e intervenidos por una de las partes del conflicto estadunidense,( El Departamento de Estado Profundo) los guatemaltecos seguimos perdidos en el espacio de nuestro autoengaño democrático.

Aquí también hubo un fraude y está latente una desintegración territorial étnica e inevitablemente fratricida.

En tanto continuemos sobando el cuerpo putrefacto de una democracia fallida más alentaremos un final sangriento entre guatemaltecos.

Seguimos fingiéndonos república, sabiendo que la desintegración e ineficacia de los organismos del Estado nos retornó descaradamente a una Regencia Monárquica, supuestamente colegiada, bajo el poder absoluto de la Corte de Constitucionalidad, nombre por demás espurio, porque la constitución, razón de ser de su existencia, ellos mismos se encargaron de destruirla.

Aquí ya vivimos una balcanización, pero de los poderes del Estado y sus instituciones, qué, en supuesta estructura republicana, han independizado la corrupción para ejercerla y prostituirse con absoluto descaro y autonomía.

Gobierno y Corte de Constitucionalidad en el conjuro de jugar a la democracia, destruyendo la Democracia y la República.

Sin cortes legítimas continuamos los procesos para elegirlas, llenando de trampas el proceso, para impugnaras y que todo continúe igual.

Don Jorge Ubico declaró la guerra a la Alemania nazi, cuando en el apogeo de la guerra, Londres y el imperio inglés eran abatidos por las bombas alemanas.

Belice no existía en la geopolítica de aquel momento crucial para los aliados e Inglaterra.

Nosotros, pudiéndolo hacer, no recuperamos Belice en aquella ocasión ideal, en la historia patria.

Sin embargo, los alemanes perdieron, no sólo la guerra, si no sus fincas cafetaleras en Guatemala.

Se repartió el botín de las fincas confirmando nuestra avaricia, en lugar de recuperar nuestro territorio.

¡Ganaron los mismos de siempre!

Hoy los estadunidenses, unos luchan por la república y otros por acabar con el imperio.

Ocupados como están en lugar de hacernos los babosos, bien podríamos pensar, en buscar nuestra independencia y nuestra libertad.

¡Al entendido por señas y al rústico a palos o… que se lo lleve el diablo!

INDICRET SIGHT GLASS

TO THE UNDERSTOOD BY SIGNS AND TO THE RUSTICO TO PALOS

The decadent Democracy, whose process of extinction is perfected every day, looks to me like the wealthy old man whose fortune revives in his relatives and close friends, the interest in pointing out his intimate relationship with that one, a corpse in perspective, who suddenly becomes everyone’s love.

Never has a dying man been so alive!

Those rattles are now so audible, because the beacon that illuminated the rest of the world, proclaiming the vitality of the democratic model, is going through the most terrible systemic crisis in its history.

A nation that was the luminous product of its civil war, and that over time generated and got involved in wars around the world, returning to its origin: the civil war, to seal its final destiny as a system and surely in a short time as the most powerful and influential power on earth.

We are living and witnessing in real time the decline of a 245-year-old empire that emerged on July 4, 1776.

The so-called Balkanization of a State is nothing other than the territorial disintegration of its components, as has happened in Europe many times, after the great wars and perhaps the most recent and hence its name, “ because it is in the Balkans, the division in the Czech and Slovak republics of the former Czechoslovakia in 1993 and of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) and its return to Russia, after the fall of the Berlin Wall and the unification of Germany in 1989.

Although still distant, it could be the destiny of the States of the American Union, emerging within that equation, a powerful California and Texas, the latter even, with a reservation clause in relation to the union that does not deprive it of its right to invoke the Republic.

This is the result of disrespecting the popular will, which, although immersed, the US system, in a complex indirect voting operation, is perceived as legitimate or illegitimate based on the results at the ballot box.

Once that trust is destroyed, the system collapses and anticipates that the supposed government of the supposed winner would be the initial source of the progressive implosion of the empire and that except for a remedial action, which starts from the imposition of Martial Law, and the many Sometimes invoked in this column, Amendment 14 that defends the integrity of the Republic, little hope remains, that the spirit, also constitutional amendment number 2, which legitimizes the possession and bearing of arms to defend it (The Republic), is not for on the contrary, to start a civil war.

Very close to that scenario and intervened by one of the parties to the US conflict, (The Department of Deep State) we Guatemalans continue to be lost in the space of our democratic self-deception.

Here too there was fraud, and an ethnic and inevitably fratricidal territorial disintegration is latent.

As long as we continue to fondle the rotten body of a failed democracy, we will encourage a bloody end among Guatemalans.

We continue to pretend to be a republic, knowing that the disintegration and inefficiency of the State organisms brazenly returned us to a Monarchical Regency, supposedly collegiate, under the absolute power of the Constitutional Court, an otherwise spurious name, because the constitution, the raison d’être of its existence, they took it upon themselves to destroy it.

Here we are already experiencing a Balkanization, but from the powers of the State and its institutions, which, in a supposed republican structure, have made corruption independent to exercise it and prostitute themselves with absolute impudence and autonomy.

Government and Constitutional Court in the spell of playing democracy, destroying Democracy and the Republic.

Without legitimate courts, we continue the processes to elect them, filling the process with traps, to challenge you and keep everything the same.

Don Jorge Ubico declared war on Nazi Germany, when at the height of the war, London and the English Empire were struck down by German bombs.

Belize did not exist in the geopolitics of that crucial moment for the Allies and England.

We, being able to do so, did not recover Belize on that ideal occasion, in the country’s history.

However, the Germans lost, not only the war, but their coffee farms in Guatemala.

The spoils of the estates were distributed confirming our greed, instead of recovering our territory.

The same as always won!

Today the Americans, some fight for the republic and others to end the empire.

Busy as they are instead of being slobbery, we might as well think about seeking our independence and our freedom.

The connoisseur by signs and the rustic with sticks or … the devil takes him!

