¡Y JESÚS SOBREVIVIÓ A LOS VIRUS! (Spanish and English)

Mirilla Indiscreta

Con un enmascarado aliento que nos provoca asfixia y envenena por partida doble nuestro organismo al evitar la renovación de oxígeno a nuestros amenazados pulmones, que junto al cerebro reciben anhídrido carbónico en lugar del vital elemento de la vida.

Frente a la amenaza real del rechazo social que implica el reto de quitarse el bozal y sufrir la recriminación sancionadora del Estado represivo, que alienta la acusación y el señalamiento como parte de una descomposición progresiva que nos hace obedientes delatores de quienes contra-corriente transforman el sencillo acto de respirar Oxígeno, en un estandarte glorioso de su libertad.

Pero el enorme menú de la familia inacabable de los covid, están listos para saltar uno tras otro de la probeta donde certifican su partida de nacimiento, previo al acto formal de patentarlos.

Listos para aterrorizar a la humanidad y consolidar la virus-dictadura universal que borrará nuestra memoria, nuestra cultura y nos hará borregos protegidos de la caridad estatal en una nueva era de esclavitud y explotación en la tierra.

Sustituirán la consigna del manifiesto de Marx y Engels de 1848 que instaba a los obreros del mundo a unirse en la lucha de clase para librarse del capitalismo primitivo y explotador.

Aquella aspiración ideal para ellos, ahora se transforma en una fría condena definitiva: Naciste obrero para hoy y para siempre, mientras tengas la energía de la juventud y que la edad no te transforme en parásito de la producción.

Empujaditos nos llevaron a una nueva definición de la existencia, donde el terror, padre de todos los sistemas opresores, ataca primero la salud, debilita nuestro sistema inmunológico impidiendo el acceso al oxígeno, tapándonos además la boca, para que acomplejados aprendamos a mantenerla cerrada frente a la agresión.

El negocio de las vacunas los enloquece, cada pinchazo en el mundo, agrega fondos a las cuentas de las todopoderosas multinacionales de la salud y traficantes de la enfermedad.

Ya no es la hora de Pasteur, o de Fleming que un 15 de septiembre descubrió la penicilina como el maravilloso antibiótico que ha salvado la vida de millones de seres humanos.

Ahora los bichos ya no surgen de la interacción entre humanos y animales, que parieron bacterias y virus, por generación espontánea.

Ahora las bacterias y virus los gestamos los seres humanos por encargo político o militar para perfeccionar las guerras de dominación perpetuas, y, cada vez más, refinadas formas de explotación entre seres biológicamente iguales pero desiguales en dignidad y derechos.

Fue así como hace dos días simbólicamente acompañamos el nacimiento de Jesús, esperanza de los mortales por lo menos para garantizar la inmortalidad del alma, ya que la vida de gracia que se nos prometió, hemos luchado a través de la historia de la humanidad en transformarla en desgracia.

Nuestro paradisíaco planeta transformado en el centro de sufrimiento de millones de seres humanos que tuvieron como paradoja, la dicha de nacer.

¿Por qué a los malos les va bien y a los buenos les va mal? sería una inocente interrogante que ya se hacía el prolijo escritor y dramaturgo español Benito Pérez Galdós en El Abuelo cuando pone en uno de sus protagonistas la expresión: ¿Por qué ser tan bueno es tan malo.?

¡Pero si ser buenos nos causa satisfacción, sigamos siendo buenos!

¡Si ser honrados y decentes nos provee fortaleza, sigamos siendo honestos, honrados y decentes!

¡Si privilegiar la vida sobre la muerte la sentimos como la lógica de la vida, sigamos defendiendo la vida!

¡Si ser cristianos y creer y amar a Jesús nos reconforta el alma, sigamos siendo cristianos, defendiendo nuestras prácticas y creencias religiosas y no permitamos que nos roben o agredan nuestra identidad mística!

Y… ¡Sí igualmente creemos en la libertad como fuente inspiradora de todos los derechos de los seres vivos!

¡sigamos defendiendo nuestra libertad para no ser esclavos ni de virus ni de tiranos!

INDISCRETE SIGHT

AND JESUS SURVIVED THE VIRUSES!

With a masked breath that causes us to suffocate and doubly poisons our organism by preventing the renewal of oxygen to our threatened lungs, which together with the brain receive carbon dioxide instead of the vital element of life.

Faced with the real threat of social rejection implied by the challenge of removing the muzzle and suffering the sanctioning recrimination of the repressive State, which encourages the accusation and the pointing out as part of a progressive decomposition that makes us obedient informers of those against the current transform the simple act of breathing Oxygen, in a glorious banner of your freedom.

But the enormous menu of the endless family of Covis, are ready to jump one after another from the test tube where they certify their birth certificate, prior to the formal act of patenting them.

Ready to terrorize humanity and consolidate the universal virus-dictatorship that will erase our memory, our culture and will make us sheep protected from state charity in a new era of slavery and exploitation on earth.

They will replace the slogan of the Marx and Engels manifesto of 1848 which urged the workers of the world to unite in the class struggle to free themselves from primitive and exploitative capitalism.

That ideal aspiration for them is now transformed into a final cold condemnation: You were born a worker for today and forever, as long as you have the energy of youth and that age does not transform you into a parasite of production.

Nudges led us to a new definition of existence, where terror, the father of all oppressive systems, attacks health first, weakens our immune system, preventing access to oxygen, also covering our mouths, so that we learn to keep it closed in front of our complexes. to aggression.

The vaccine business drives them crazy, every prick in the world adds funds to the accounts of the almighty multinational health and disease traffickers.

It is no longer the time for Pasteur, or for Fleming, who on September 15th discovered penicillin as the wonderful antibiotic that has saved the lives of millions of human beings.

Now the bugs no longer arise from the interaction between humans and animals, which gave birth to bacteria and viruses, by spontaneous generation.

Now bacteria and viruses are gestated by human beings by political or military commission to perfect perpetual wars of domination, and, increasingly, refined forms of exploitation between beings biologically equal but unequal in dignity and rights.

It was thus that two days ago we symbolically accompanied the birth of Jesus, hope of mortals at least to guarantee the immortality of the soul, since the life of grace that was promised us, we have fought throughout the history of humanity to transform it. in disgrace.

Our paradise planet transformed into the center of suffering of millions of human beings who had as a paradox, the happiness of being born.

Why do the bad guys do well, and the good guys do poorly? It would be an innocent question that the prolific Spanish writer and playwright Benito Pérez Galdós was already asking himself in El Abuelo when he put in one of his protagonists the expression: Why is being so good is so bad?

But if being good gives us satisfaction, let’s keep being good!

If being honest and decent gives us strength, let’s keep being honest, honest and decent!

If we feel that privileging life over death is the logic of life, let’s continue defending life!

If being Christians and believing and loving Jesus comforts our soul, let us continue to be Christians, defending our religious practices and beliefs and do not allow our mystical identity to be robbed or assaulted!

And… Yes, we also believe in freedom as an inspiring source of all the rights of living beings!

Let’s continue defending our freedom so as not to be slaves of viruses or tyrants!

Libre expresión de pensamiento.

