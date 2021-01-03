Añoramos el año de la vida (Spanish and English)

Mirilla Indiscreta

Con el sigilo mortal de quién anticipa la muerte velada y criminal, los perversos, encontraron en diciembre las fechas, señeras de la vida y la esperanza, como las más propicias, para asestarle a la vida y a la esperanza sendos golpes letales y darle la bienvenida al nuevo orden mundial.

La invalidez, enfermedad, o vejez improductiva, o intereses mezquinos de sucesión, pueden ser motivos legalmente consentidos, logrando viciar la voluntad y consentimiento del anciano o el enfermo para certificar y legitimar su muerte.

Eutanasia se llama esa disposición que se puede disfrazar con diferentes nombres y que autoriza contra natura, el final de su propia vida.

¿Díganme que anciano o que enfermo se quiere morir si se le presenta la opción de la vida?

¡Sólo el anciano o el enfermo saben el valor de un día más de existencia apegándose a la ilusión de vivir!

¿De qué sirve la veneración a los abuelos si se puede falsificar y autorizar legalmente su muerte?

Las dos puntas que dignifican la vida, amenazadas universalmente por una voluntad política de exterminio y reducción de la población para sustentar la nueva esclavitud de la humanidad.

Los seres no nacidos, seres vivos y completos, sanos y con derechos propios, seres humanos que acogieron por ley biológica, el útero materno en su tránsito a la vida plena, condenados a ser despedazados en el albergue que les dio posada y alimentó para poder nacer.

El Aborto legal que autoriza la carnicería fetal de un ser indefenso, cuando ya completa la gestación pendiente de expandir sus pulmones con el oxígeno vital, unas tenazas criminales revestidas por la impunidad consentida increíblemente por la ley, lo destripan y asesinan.

Como símbolo del poder del nuevo orden, se escogieron dos países de raíces profundamente cristianas que valoran entrañablemente la vida, luchando, por ejemplo, con las Madres de Mayo por los desaparecidos uno, y el otro, el antiguo imperio que en tierras americanas mostró la cruz como enseña de redención y promesa de vida eterna.

Dos países ejemplares, cerraron el año, proclamando el reinado de la muerte.

La Eutanasia, como forma legal de terminar con la vida en España, y en Argentina, una ley para legalizar el Aborto en criaturas hasta de 14 semanas de concebidas, pendientes por la integralidad de su biología, únicamente de su partida de nacimiento.

Dos países civilizados, culturalmente ejemplares, llevados por las pasiones políticas coyunturales y apocalípticas a renegar de los cimientos de sus propios sentimientos colectivos.

Con semejante reto a la humanidad se despidió el innombrable 2020, de los seres que hablamos español como signo de identidad.

En diciembre para mayor e insolente ímpetu incivilizatorio y cultural.

Sembrando en el corazón de un territorio cristiano, la semilla de la muerte consentida por la ley.

Con ese panorama recibimos el nuevo año, lleno de incertidumbres y amenazas.

Despojada la Democracia de la esencia de la Soberanía Popular, desnaturalizando el voto al institucionalizar oficialmente como válido el fraude electoral.

Refundar el Estado no será tarea fácil en medio del desconcierto, ignorancia, desapego y vocación de esclavos que proyecta la sociedad después de haber sido apaleada, enfermada y silenciada por decreto, para evitar que grite su desventura.

Es sin duda, la batalla universal más importante de la humanidad, la que nos tocará librar este año, que recién empezamos a caminar, emborrachados de desesperanza.

No será fácil darnos cuenta de nuestra propia miseria existencial.

Será tarea titánica que nos podamos reconocer nuevamente como humanos frente al espejo.

Será misión monumental, devolverle el sentido a la vida y la procreación como medio de preservar la existencia.

Procreación entre seres que le den valor a la adopción y no a la hipocresía politiquera de favorecer la adopción entre individuos estériles para lograr la concepción y al mismo tiempo proclamar la moralidad del aborto, favoreciendo la extinción de la especie.

¡Vaya contradicción ética!

No se pueden adoptar abortos como tampoco se puede glorificar la vida exterminando a los ancianos por improductivos.

Si usted se anima a enfrentar semejante desafío apúntese con todo a la lucha por la libertad.

¡Porque tiene que estar consciente que esclavo ya es!

INDISCRETE SIGHT

We long for the year of life

With the deadly secrecy of those who anticipate veiled and criminal death, the perverts found in December the dates, signs of life and hope, as the most propitious, to strike life and hope with lethal blows and to welcome it to the new world order.

Disability, illness, or unproductive old age, or petty succession interests, may be legally consented motives, managing to vitiate the will and consent of the elderly or sick person to certify and legitimize their death.

Euthanasia is called that provision that can be disguised with different names and that authorizes, against nature, the end of his own life.

Tell me which old man or which sick person wants to die if he is presented with the option of life?

Only the elderly or the sick know the value of one more day of existence by adhering to the illusion of living!

What good is the veneration of grandparents if their death can be falsified and legally authorized?

The two points that dignify life, universally threatened by a political will to exterminate and reduce the population to sustain the new slavery of humanity.

Unborn beings, living and complete beings, healthy and with their own rights, human beings who, by biological law, welcomed the maternal womb in its transition to full life, condemned to be torn to pieces in the shelter that gave them lodging and nourishment to be able to be born.

The legal abortion that authorizes the fetal slaughter of a defenseless being, when the pregnancy is completed pending the expansion of its lungs with vital oxygen, criminal pincersClad in impunity incredibly permitted by law, they gut him and murder him.

As a symbol of the power of the new order, two countries with deeply Christian roots that dearly value life were chosen, fighting, for example, with the Mothers of May for the disappeared, one, and the other, the old empire that in American lands showed the cross as a sign of redemption and promise of eternal life.

Two exemplary countries closed the year, proclaiming the reign of death.

Euthanasia, as a legal way to end life in Spain, and in Argentina, a law to legalize Abortion in children up to 14 weeks of conception, pending for the integrality of their biology, only their birth certificate.

Two civilized countries, culturally exemplary, driven by temporary and apocalyptic political passions to deny the foundations of their own collective feelings.

With such a challenge to humanity, the unnameable 2020 said goodbye, to those of us who speak Spanish as a sign of identity.

In December for more insolent incivilizational and cultural impetus.

Sowing in the heart of a Christian territory, the seed of death allowed by the law.

With this panorama, we receive a new year, full of uncertainties and threats.

Democracy stripped of the essence of Popular Sovereignty, distorting the vote by officially institutionalizing electoral fraud as valid.

Re-founding the State will not be an easy task in the midst of the confusion, ignorance, detachment and vocation of slaves that society projects after having been beaten, ill and silenced by decree, to avoid screaming its misfortune.

It is undoubtedly the most important universal battle of humanity, the one that we will have to fight this year, which we have just started walking, drunk with despair.

It will not be easy to realize our own existential misery.

It will be a titanic task that we can recognize ourselves again as humans in front of the mirror.

It will be a monumental mission, to restore meaning to life and procreation as a means of preserving existence.

Procreation between beings that give value to adoption and not to the political hypocrisy of favoring adoption between sterile individuals to achieve conception and at the same time proclaim the morality of abortion, favoring the extinction of the species.

What an ethical contradiction!

You cannot adopt abortions any more than you can glorify life by exterminating the elderly as unproductive.

If you dare to face such a challenge, join the fight for freedom with everything.

Because you have to be aware that you already are a slave!

