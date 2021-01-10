Una lucha de Titanes sin Titanes (Spanish and English)

Mirilla Indiscreta

En el reino de los algoritmos, que sustituyen la voluntad de los seres humanos, por la voluntad de otros seres humanos, con la capacidad de imponer su voluntad, es preciso hacer un alto en el camino y evaluar con seriedad si ha llegado el momento de rendirse ante una secuencia de procedimientos que transforman la realidad virtual en hechos reales, o liberar las reservas que permitan que la voluntad humana se enfrente con determinación y entereza a la manipulación cibernética como forma de dominación universal, impersonal, opresora y aún desconocida para el común de los mortales.

Sujetos a las tensiones y pasiones de la masa, la confusión prevalece sobre la facultad de pensar, y el peso de las decisiones concertadas por oligarquías minoritarias pero poderosas que controlan la dirección del mundo, se impone.

Hacen valer y sentir sus decisiones, nutriendo la ignorancia colectiva, práctica tradicional de segmentar el conocimiento para las élites, vaciando de contenidos y recursos el que corresponde al pueblo, para profundizar la ignorancia de la plebe.

Fácil tarea la de dominar a los analfabetos funcionales en esa novedosa pirámide donde caben todos, pero dirigen y mandan solo ellos.

Difícil misión para quienes no se niegan a pensar y ven con dolorosa impotencia, como saber leer y escribir la realidad imperante, se transforma en tortura para ellos, los que la entienden, y festín de oportunistas para la degradada mayoría.

La morbosa transición de lo moralmente inspirado a una nueva realidad, entraña retos de defensa y lucha diferentes, que permitan espacios descontaminados de putrefactas expresiones de la conducta humana, propias de los períodos de decadencia imperial.

A los buenos, les costará mantener su adhesión a los principios civilizados de una cultura cristiana que se eleva sobre la barbarie.

Esa condición, que reduce la conducta y propósitos humanos a un reducto de instintos primitivos.

Una realidad llena de limitaciones éticas y morales, como parte de esta falsificada cultura del conocimiento que prescinde de lo espiritual, coronando como virtuoso lo material.

No es de extrañar que en ese mundo se privilegie la explotación sistematizada y esclavista, sobre la felicidad y bien común, como fin último de la existencia humana.

Retornamos, aún con resistencia, pero sin los recursos estratégicos que concentraron habilidosamente y con descaro los nuevos opresores de la humanidad, a la ley de la selva.

Al reino de los poderosos, amos de la ley, las instituciones y el Estado, que atropellan sin piedad a los que se resistan.

En el mundo de los algoritmos controlarán voluntades y desbaratarán conciencias.

La corrupción rampante y cínica compartiendo el poder real con el capital inescrupuloso, que nunca reconocerá al trabajo como el aporte social al proceso productivo, relegándolo al de simple mercancía, sujeto a la subasta de intereses bastardos.

El borrón y cuenta nueva que implica la decadencia irreversible del imperio nos hunde en la incertidumbre confrontativa y despiadada de quienes lucharán por ocupar su lugar.

Los países satélites comenzarán a desprenderse de su influencia, y, convulsiones de definición geopolítica infestarán al mundo y especialmente a la América Latina con intensas fiebres sociales de liberación y reubicación geo-estratégica.

La insolencia de los aliados del nuevo régimen, cobrarán los intereses de su inversión apátrida, favoreciendo una conducta incondicional y entreguista, hacia la nueva dirigencia estadunidense.

Pujarán por dominar el escenario político y económico del país, reprimiendo la resistencia nacional para favorecer la injerencia extranjera, de la cuál ni en el período republicano, nos pudimos liberar.

Queda el testimonio escrito de nuestras sugerencias legales para haber afrontado con determinación la crisis política del imperio.

Insistimos oportunamente en la apelación a las enmiendas constitucionales previstas para defender la república en la nación del norte.

El poder mediático universal y sus serviles operadores en todas las latitudes de la tierra, nos condenan a transigir nuestra libertad o nos imponen rendir nuestros ideales para evitar quedar aislados de la comunicación universal.

Existen nuevas formas y plataformas para evitar esa censura universal y esclavista, dependerá de nuestra aspiración por ejercer la libertad de conciencia y de expresión, el que nos traslademos a esas vías de fuga frente a la opresión del pensamiento y la palabra.

Tendremos que sembrar junto al maíz mucha testosterona masculina y estrógenos femeninos para tener vigor, valentía y poder enfrentar la lucha.

Será tarea de Titanes en ausencia de Titanes.

INDISCRETE SIGHT

A FIGHT OF TITANS WITHOUT TITANS.

In the realm of algorithms, which substitute the will of human beings for the will of other human beings, with the ability to impose their will, it is necessary to stop along the way and seriously evaluate whether the time has come to do so. surrender to a sequence of procedures that transform virtual reality into real events or release the reserves that allow the human will to confront cybernetic manipulation with determination and integrity as a form of universal, impersonal, oppressive domination and still unknown to the common of mortals.

Subject to the tensions and passions of the masses, confusion prevails over the ability to think, and the weight of decisions made by minority but powerful oligarchies that control the direction of the world, prevails.

They assert and feel their decisions, nurturing collective ignorance, a traditional practice of segmenting knowledge for the elites, emptying the content and resources of the people, to deepen the ignorance of the common people.

It is an easy task to dominate the functional illiterates in that new pyramid where everyone fits, but only they direct and command.

Difficult mission for those who do not refuse to think and see with painful helplessness, how to know how to read and write the prevailing reality, it turns into torture for them, those who understand it, and a feast of opportunists for the degraded majority.

The morbid transition from what is morally inspired to a new reality, involves different challenges of defense and struggle, which allow spaces decontaminated from putrefactive expressions of human behavior, typical of periods of imperial decline.

The good will find it difficult to maintain their adherence to the civilized principles of a Christian culture that rises above barbarism.

That condition, which reduces human behavior and purposes to a bastion of primitive instincts.

A reality full of ethical and moral limitations, as part of this falsified culture of knowledge that dispenses with the spiritual, crowning the material as virtuous.

It is not surprising that in that world systematized and slave exploitation is privileged over happiness and the common good, as the ultimate goal of human existence.

We returned, still with resistance, but without the strategic resources that the new oppressors of humanity skillfully and brazenly concentrated, to the law of the jungle.

To the kingdom of the powerful, masters of the law, the institutions and the State, who mercilessly trample those who resist.

In the world of algorithms, they will control wills and destroy consciences.

The rampant and cynical corruption sharing real power with unscrupulous capital, which will never recognize work as the social contribution to the production process, relegating it to that of simple merchandise, subject to the auction of bastard interests.

The clean slate that implies the irreversible decline of the empire plunges us into the confrontational and ruthless uncertainty of those who will fight to take its place.

The satellite countries will begin to shed their influence, and convulsions of geopolitical definition will infest the world and especially Latin America with intense social fevers of liberation and geo-strategic relocation.

The insolence of the allies of the new regime will collect the interests of their stateless investment, favoring an unconditional and surrendering behavior towards the new US leadership.

They will push to dominate the political and economic scene of the country, repressing national resistance to favor foreign interference, from which we were not able to free ourselves even in the republican period.

The written testimony of our legal suggestions remains to have faced with determination the political crisis of the empire.

We timely insist on the appeal to the constitutional amendments planned to defend the republic in the northern nation.

The universal media power and its servile operators in all latitudes of the earth, condemn us to compromise our freedom or force us to surrender our ideals to avoid being isolated from universal communication.

There are new ways and platforms to avoid this universal and slavery censorship, it will depend on our aspiration to exercise freedom of conscience and expression, whether we move to these escape routes in the face of the oppression of thought and speech.

We will have to sow a lot of male testosterone and female estrogens alongside corn in order to have vigor, courage and to face the fight.

It will be the task of the Titans in the absence of the Titans.

