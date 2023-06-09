NOTICE

Mayra Romero Perez, the Plaintiff, has filed a complaint entitled: Third-Party Complaint for Custody and Approval of Factual Findings To Permit Minor’s Application for Special Immigrant Juvenile Status in which she is seeking Sole legal and physical custody of the minor child and findings for special immigrant juvenile status in case number C-02-FM-22-004398.

Notice is hereby issued by the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel, Maryland that the relief sought in the aforementioned Third-Party Complaint for Custody and Approval of Factual Findings To Permit Minor’s Application for Special Immigrant Juvenile Status may be granted unless cause be shown to the contrary.

Rene Romero Campos is to file a response to the aforementioned petition on or before: 08/31/2023.

Failure to file the response within the time allowed may result in a judgment by default or the granting of the relief sought.

