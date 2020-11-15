El democraticidio (Spanish and English)

Mirilla Indiscreta

Que estamos cambiando de ciclo, es innegable.

Y es posible que las formas de gobierno también.

Se está instalando en el mundo una transición que promete marginar, como es costumbre, a la gente, el pueblo, la plebe o la masa, del poder real qué, aunque fuera teóricamente, le concedía el poder de decisión originario.

¡A eso se le llamó Asamblea Nacional Constituyente! que surgió a partir de 1789, en los inicios de la Revolución Francesa.

Caía la cabeza del Luis XVI y la de María Antonieta y se le transfería a la Asamblea, como esencia de la representación popular, la capacidad real de darle soporte a una nueva forma de gobierno.

La Democracia actual, se encuentra en una parecida transición a la del absolutismo monárquico, previo a transitar hacia una incipiente Soberanía Popular, donde la gente, el pueblo, la plebe, la masa asumía el control del gobierno.

Sin embargo, la conducción de la Revolución Francesa, muy pronto se concentró y dividió en dos grupos dirigentes: los girondinos dirigidos por Jacques Pierre Brissot y los Jacobinos dirigidos por Maximilien Robespierre, ésta, el ala más radical en el propósito de instalar la república y sustituir el sistema denominado El Antiguo Régimen.

¡Ambos terminaron, ya finalizando los 10 años de terror que duró el movimiento, guillotinados por la misma revolución!

Que consagró éticamente: La Libertad, La Fraternidad y La Igualdad ante la ley, base del Estado de Derecho, por cierto, en crisis irreversible en los momentos actuales, el inicio de los que se llamó Edad Contemporánea.

¡Desaparecieron los súbditos y surgieron los ciudadanos!

Los nobles, aristócratas y el clero se rindieron a la burguesía como motor principal de la sociedad, permitiendo que cualquier ciudadano, accediera a los cargos públicos y a la propiedad privada, sin las cargas que imponía el régimen monárquico.

Por esa razón afirmo que, la toma del poder por parte del pueblo, salvo en el momento mismo de la revolución, constituye una mentira, que siempre termina en lo mismo:

El control del mando por parte de las élites y el desplazamiento, de la gente, el pueblo, la masa, o la plebe, a las periferias inoperantes e inútiles del poder.

La actual Era del Conocimiento, terminó por concentrar el poder en quienes dominan el capital mercantilista, la tecnología, la comunicación, ya transformada en global y la orientación de los paradigmas culturales.

En Teoría quedaba en manos del pueblo la base del Estado de Derecho, en su constitución fundacional y la delegación indirecta del poder, utilizando el sistema democrático del voto.

Anularon el Estado de Derecho destruyendo la interrelación de los Organismos del Estado, establecieron la Dictadura de los Jueces y con el atropello al paradigma libertario de igualdad ante la ley. Desapareció la República como ordenamiento jurídico político, falsificando el Estado de Derecho y Régimen de legalidad.

Si agregamos que la Democracia, es una forma de canalizar la voluntad popular para la integración del modelo de gobierno.

Fundamentado, en la Soberanía Popular que privilegia el voto de los ciudadanos como soporte de toda la super-estructura política, concluimos que sin el respeto al sufragio universal y libre la democracia, como la entendemos, ha dejado de existir.

¿Que nos espera mientras conocemos la nueva forma de dominación de las élites sobre el pueblo, la masa, la gente, la plebe?… ¡Todavía no lo sabemos!… ¡Aunque ya sufrimos la dolorosa transición!

Pero por lo menos debemos conocer y entender la situación, para evitar que la llamada democracia, sea utilizada invocando falsamente nuestro consentimiento.

Y lo más importante revelarnos de cualquier manera y forma a que los verdaderos derechos humanos sean falsificados como instrumento de una nueva forma de dominación sectaria.

La revolución, rebelión y reacción, como lo fue la Revolución Francesa en su momento, es en consecuencia un derecho legítimo para recuperar el poder del pueblo.

Este cambio no tiene nada que ver con el fraude dado en los Estados Unidos y el triunfo de Trump sobre la amañada elección estadunidense.

¡Se trata del cambio ya sancionado por las élites mercantilistas y que dadas las circunstancias es irreversible!

¡Veremos si somos capaces de escapar a esta nueva era de esclavitud malvada y refinada!

INDISCRETE SIGHT

THE DEMOCRATICIDE

That we are changing the cycle is undeniable.

And it is possible that the forms of government as well.

A transition is being installed in the world that promises to marginalize, as is customary, the people, the town, the plebs or the masses, from the real power that, even theoretically, gave them the original decision-making power.

That was called the National Constituent Assembly! which emerged from 1789, at the beginning of the French Revolution.

The heads of Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette fell and the Assembly, as the essence of popular representation, was transferred to the real capacity to support a new form of government.

The current Democracy is in a similar transition to that of monarchical absolutism, prior to moving towards an incipient Popular Sovereignty, where the people, the people, the plebs, the mass assumed control of the government.

However, the leadership of the French Revolution, very soon concentrated and divided into two leading groups: the Girondins led by Jacques Pierre Brissot and the Jacobins led by Maximilien Robespierre, this one, the most radical wing in the purpose of installing the republic and replace the system called The Old Regime.

Both ended, now ending the 10 years of terror that the movement lasted, guillotined by the same revolution!

Which ethically enshrined: Liberty, Fraternity and Equality before the law, the basis of the Rule of Law, by the way, in irreversible crisis at the present time, the beginning of what was called the Contemporary Age.

The subjects disappeared and the citizens arose!

The nobles, aristocrats and the clergy surrendered to the bourgeoisie as the main engine of society, allowing any citizen to access public office and private property, without the burdens imposed by the monarchical regime.

For this reason I affirm that the taking of power by the people, except at the very moment of the revolution, constitutes a lie, which always ends in the same thing:

The control of command by the elites and the displacement, of the people, the people, the masses, wave plebs to the ineffective and useless peripheries of power.

The current Age of Knowledge ended up concentrating power in those who dominate commercial capital, technology, communication, already transformed into global and the orientation of cultural paradigms.

In Theory, the basis of the rule of law was left in the hands of the people, in its founding constitution and the indirect delegation of power, using the democratic voting system.

They annulled the Rule of Law by destroying the interrelationship of the State Bodies, they established the Dictatorship of the Judges and with the violation of the libertarian paradigm of equality before the law. The Republic disappeared as a political legal order, falsifying the Rule of Law and Legality Regime.

If we add that Democracy is a way of channeling the popular will for the integration of the government model.

Based on the Popular Sovereignty that privileges the vote of citizens as a support for the entire political super-structure, we conclude that without respect for universal and free suffrage, democracy, as we understand it, has ceased to exist.

What awaits us while we know the new form of domination of the elites over the people, the masses, the people, the common people? … We still do not know! … Although we already suffered the painful transition!

But at least we must know and understand the situation, to prevent the so-called democracy from being used falsely invoking our consent.

And the most important thing to reveal to us in any way and form that true human rights are falsified as an instrument of a new form of sectarian domination.

Revolution, rebellion and reaction, as was the French Revolution at the time, is consequently a legitimate right to regain the power of the people.

This change has nothing to do with the fraud in the United States and Trump’s triumph over the rigged American election.

It is about the change already sanctioned by the mercantilist elites and which, given the circumstances, is irreversible!

We will see if we can escape this new era of refined and evil slavery!

Libre expresión de pensamiento.

Lea más del autor: