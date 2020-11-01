Después del martes… La paz o el diluvio (Spanish and English)

Nunca antes como hoy, para quienes no ven un horizonte más allá de la puerta de su casa, ha sido tan fácil, hacer el esfuerzo de visualizar, lo que influye en los pueblos del mundo cuanto suceda en los Estados Unidos de América.

Quienes desatienden esta verdad, por ignorancia son menos responsables que aquellos que lo hacen por temor, sumisión o conveniencia.

No es superficial lo que nos espera a los habitantes de estas aldeas, por no escuchar la cercanía del aullido del lobo.

Dos días hacen falta para que el escenario donde se desarrollarán los hechos nos anticipe la magnitud del impacto de una primera fase.

Etapa que dependerá, entre otros eventos, de la voluntad de millones de seres humanos, que víctimas del fragor de la desinformación política están acostumbrados en su inmensa mayoría a trabajar más que a pensar.

Estados Unidos, Destino de ensueño para los desheredados de la fortuna del mundo, a quienes hicieron dueños del voto que los hizo libres de las miserias políticas y económicas de sus países de origen.

En cuarenta y ocho horas, estos millones de seres humanos, de manera inconsciente, se pueden vengar de quienes por miopía los expulsaron por hambre de su tierra, y ahora, ellos tienen la oportunidad indirecta de meter a sus verdugos, en el laberinto de la progresiva destrucción de sus instituciones y de sus feudos.

Inducidos por otros explotadores, los mercantilistas, dueños de los capitales que dominan al mundo, hoy los empujan a que le prendan fuego a su nuevo paraíso y lo transformen en una réplica, como el infierno del que pudieron escapar.

El objetivo de los gestores del nuevo orden, incluyendo su eficaz virus, para aterrorizar al mundo, persigue el control totalitario de las empresas mercantilistas más poderosas de la tierra con la complicidad rentada de los amantes de las dictaduras más oprobiosas de la tierra.

En esa antidemocrática transición, hoy los Estados Unidos se encuentran calcando las perversas prácticas de un país tercermundista.

La nación símbolo de la libertad, el progreso y la democracia, tabulando y descubriendo fraudes, aplacando la violencia dirigida de sus calles, discutiendo la idoneidad de los jueces para garantizar la supremacía de su constitución y las leyes, acosado por el enemigo que sembró la destrucción en su propio organismo.

Una copia, solo que poderosa, de nuestra desvencijada, cautiva, empobrecida y corrupta Guatemala.

Un Departamento de Estado Profundo, enraizado en las entrañas de sus relaciones internacionales, esperando el martes, para dar el zarpazo final y descarado o seguir disfrazado de republicano, pero actuando como devastador operador de los demócratas extremistas que están destruyendo al partido demócrata.

Todos jugándose la última carta el martes:

Los republicanos, que muera en la batalla su único gladiador.

Los Demócratas, desprenderse de los extremistas y recuperar su partido salvando al país, o ser la antorcha que incendió al Imperio.

…Y Guatemala, pendiente de que asuman el poder total, quienes ya lo tienen bajo su control, pero reclaman la cabeza del ejecutivo para instalar el nuevo orden sin ningún complejo. Con el apoyo y beneplácito del Departamento de Estado Profundo y su corrupción “justiciera”

…O bien el pueblo reprimido, vapuleado, escarnecido, con Departamento de Estado Profundo, disfrazado de republicano y actuando como demócrata, o sin él, le pone fin radical a la situación y oficialmente rechaza El Nuevo Orden y fumiga a su más perverso, corrupto, cómplice y eficaz operador… don virus.

Finalmente, así es… corrupto el gobierno y corruptos los presuntos justicieros.

Es una confrontación de dos tronos podridos.

…El pueblo, víctima y empobrecido observador.

¡Lo único claro es…que no hay nada claro… y que somos objetos y no sujetos de la intervención!

INDISCRETE SIGHT

AFTER TUESDAY … THE PEACE OR THE FLOOD

Never before like today, for those who do not see a horizon beyond their doorstep, has it been so easy to make the effort to visualize what happens in the United States of America influences the peoples of the world.

Those who disregard this truth are less responsible out of ignorance than those who do so out of fear, submission, or convenience.

It is not superficial what awaits the inhabitants of these villages, for not hearing the proximity of the howl of the wolf.

Two days are needed for the scenario where the events will take place anticipates the magnitude of the impact of a first phase.

Stage that will depend, among other events, on the will of millions of human beings, whose victims of the din of political disinformation are used to working more than thinking.

The United States, a dream destination for the disinherited of the world’s fortune, who were made owners of the vote that made them free from the political and economic miseries of their countries of origin.

In forty-eight hours, these millions of human beings, unconsciously, can take revenge on those who by myopia expelled them for hunger from their land, and now, they have the indirect opportunity to put their executioners, in the labyrinth of the progressive destruction of their institutions and their fiefdoms.

Induced by other exploiters, the mercantilists, owners of the capitals that dominate the world, today push them to set fire to their new paradise and transform it into a replica, like the hell from which they could escape.

The goal of the managers of the new order, including its effective virus, to terrorize the world, pursues totalitarian control of the most powerful mercantilist companies on earth with the paid complicity of lovers of the most disgraceful dictatorships on earth.

In this undemocratic transition, today the United States finds itself tracing the perverse practices of a third world country.

The nation symbol of freedom, progress and democracy, tabulating and uncovering fraud, placating the directed violence of its streets, discussing the suitability of judges to guarantee the supremacy of its constitution and laws, harassed by the enemy who sowed the destruction in your own body.

A copy, just a powerful one, of our rickety, captive, impoverished and corrupt Guatemala.

A Deep State Department, rooted in the bowels of its international relations, waiting for Tuesday, to give the final and brazen blow or continue disguised as a Republican, but acting as a devastating operator of the extremist Democrats who are destroying the Democratic Party.

Everybody playing the last card on Tuesday:

Republicans, let their only gladiator die in battle.

The Democrats get rid of the extremists and regain their party by saving the country or be the torch that set the Empire on fire.

… And Guatemala, pending that they assume full power, who already have it under their control, but demand the head of the executive to install the new order without any complex. With the support and approval of the Deep State Department and its “righteous” corruption

… Either the people repressed, beaten, mocked, with a Deep State Department, disguised as a Republican and acting as a Democrat, or without it, puts a radical end to the situation and officially rejects The New Order and fumigates its most perverse, corrupt , an accomplice and efficient operator … don virus.

Finally, that’s the way it is … the government is corrupt, and the alleged vigilantes corrupt.

It is a confrontation of two rotten thrones.

… The people, victim and impoverished observer.

The only clear thing is … that there is nothing clear … and that we are objects and not subjects of the intervention!!

Libre expresión de pensamiento.

